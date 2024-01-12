Delivery Driver Disguised as Amazon Employee Arrested in Sexual Assault Case

A 45-year-old man, masked as an Amazon delivery driver, has been apprehended in north Sacramento County, marking an unsettling twist in a case that dates back to July 23, 2021. The suspect now faces charges of assault with the intent to commit rape, burglary, and misdemeanor battery.

Unmasking a Deceptive Perpetrator

The original incident unfolded when the accused, donning the camouflage of an Amazon delivery driver, brazenly forced his way into a home and committed sexual assault. The victim, a resident of the home, bore no prior acquaintance with the attacker. Despite the collection of evidence at the time of the crime, the suspect’s identity remained an enigma.

Cracking the Case: A Tale of Persistence

However, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, through relentless investigation and new leads, was finally able to put a name to the faceless perpetrator. The accused was discovered to be an employee of a delivery service company, subcontracted by Amazon. This revelation prompted the arrest, lifting the veil off the innocuous disguise donned by the suspect.

Apprehension and Concerns of Unreported Victims

Post arrest, the suspect was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, with bail set at a formidable $1 million. An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Friday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court. Yet, even with the suspect behind bars, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office voiced concerns regarding the possibility of additional unreported victims. In light of this, the sheriff’s Sexual Assault Bureau and Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers have issued a public request, urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward.