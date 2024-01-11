Delivery Driver Caught on CCTV Damaging Parcel, Evri Responds

It was another regular day for Bethany Butlin, a mother of two from Keighley, West Yorkshire, until she returned home to find her son’s wooden pirate ship jigsaw puzzle in pieces. The culprit? An Evri delivery driver who thought it appropriate to toss the parcel across her driveway. The shocking incident, which was captured on CCTV, has left Butlin and the online community outraged.

Parcel Delivered like a Frisbee

The CCTV footage paints a clear picture: the delivery driver, engaged in a casual conversation with neighbors, nonchalantly slings the package onto the driveway. The cavalier attitude of the driver left the jigsaw puzzle, a wooden pirate ship, in disarray. Butlin, who was on a school run at the time, discovered the devastation when she returned home. The incident left her appalled, leading her to share the video online where it quickly gained traction among netizens.

Company Response

The video’s visibility caught the attention of Evri, prompting them to swiftly address the situation. The company reached out to Butlin, offering compensation for the damaged goods and assuring her that the errant driver would no longer be delivering for Evri. Despite the initial shock and disappointment with the driver’s actions, Butlin expressed her willingness to continue using Evri’s services. In her view, the problem was not with the company, but with the individual driver. She suggested that the company could potentially improve its delivery service through additional training or better utilization of driver ratings.

Evri’s Stance

Evri, in response to the incident, emphasized their commitment to delivering positive customer experiences. The company stated that the delivery in question fell far short of their standards. They affirmed that the majority of their couriers are honest, hardworking individuals who enjoy high ratings within their communities. The driver in this instance, they assured, would no longer be representing Evri.