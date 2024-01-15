Deliberate Fire at Future Rutherglen Post Office Site; Opening Still on Track

The forthcoming location of the Rutherglen Main Street Post Office, nestled within the Homekind store, bore the brunt of a calculated fire attack on the night of January 14. Emerging from the ashes of the erstwhile Superbuys store, the soon-to-be postal service hub was engulfed in flames, triggering an immediate response from the local fire department. The call for assistance was launched at around 8:42 pm, drawing four fire engines and additional support to tackle the ground floor blaze.

Swift Response and Investigation

The fire brigade’s prompt and efficient action successfully doused the flames, averting potential casualties. As the smoke cleared, it became evident that no injuries had occurred, a fortunate escape amid the chaos. The incident’s aftermath witnessed the police cordoning off the area, initiating an investigation into what is being labeled as an act of arson. The enquiry continues, with the law enforcement agency delving into the motives and culprits behind this deliberate act of destruction.

Unfazed by the Flames

Despite the setback, the relocation plan for the Post Office remains steadfast, as confirmed by the new postmistress, Farah Akhtar. Bringing with them over forty years of local business experience, the Akhtars remain undeterred, focusing on renovating the store to accommodate both the Post Office and a hardware and home goods store. The proposed inauguration date is January 29, following the existing post office’s closure on January 27.

Recovery and Resilience

The impact of the fire, while substantial, has not derailed the opening timeline as of yet. However, given the uncertainty surrounding the recovery process, additional days might be required to restore the premises to its intended glory. Regardless, the spirit of resilience shines through, echoing the community’s anticipation for the new Post Office’s grand opening later this month.