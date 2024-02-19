Delhi Youth Arrested for Hoax Bomb Threat at IGI Airport in Quest for Publicity

In a bold attempt to gain public attention, a 20-year-old from Janakpuri, West Delhi, thrust himself into the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Kushagra Aggarwal, the young man in question, made a call that sent ripples through the security apparatus of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on February 18, claiming he had planted a bomb on the premises. This act of reckless bravado not only caused a full-blown emergency situation but also led to his arrest, marking a dramatic fall from his quest for publicity to a confrontation with the law.

The Call That Shook the Airport

The incident unfolded when the IGI Airport police station received a panic-inducing call, leading to an immediate and thorough investigation by the authorities. The security teams at the airport sprung into action, executing a protocol designed for such threats with precision. However, after a tense period of searches and checks, it was established that the threat was nothing more than a hoax. The revelation did little to mitigate the initial wave of panic and disruption caused by the call, underscoring the gravity of such pranks on public safety and security.

Unraveling the Motive

Upon his arrest, Aggarwal was subjected to an interrogation that peeled back the layers of his intention. It was then that he confessed to making the call, revealing a motive that seemed as bewildering as the act itself - a desperate bid for publicity. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport), Usha Rangnani, highlighted this admission, shedding light on the psyche behind the hoax. Aggarwal's misguided attempt to carve a name for himself catapulted him into the realm of criminal proceedings, a stark departure from the fame he sought.