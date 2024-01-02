Delhi Road Accident Claims Mother and Son: Driver Cites Epileptic Seizure

On New Year’s day, a tragic accident unfolded in Delhi’s Burari district. A mother and her son died after a van, driven by a 39-year-old man named Raju, crashed into their two-wheeler. The victims, identified as Asha and Kanik Mahajan, were residents of Burari’s Tomar colony. The van driver claimed an epileptic seizure was the cause of the accident, which occurred near a petrol station on Burari Road.

Unforeseen Tragedy on the Road

The accident happened after the van driver, contracted to operate between Jahangirpuri metro station and Bahalgarh in Haryana, took an alternate route near the Khatu Shyam Mandir in Alipur due to traffic congestion. Unable to maintain control of the vehicle, Raju hit the two-wheeler at high speed. The van didn’t stop there; it crashed into two more vehicles before coming to rest against a road divider. Bystanders rushed the victims to the hospital, but the injuries were too severe, and Asha, 52, and her son Kanik, 26, succumbed to their injuries.

Police Investigation and Legal Implications

Following the accident, the police took Raju into custody. The investigation is now focused on verifying the authenticity of Raju’s claim of having an epileptic episode. An FIR has been lodged at the Burari Police Station under sections 279, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal Code. These sections pertain to rash driving, causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, and causing death by negligence, respectively.

Accidents in Delhi: A Glance at the Stats

This accident points to a broader issue in Delhi, which accounted for the highest number of road accidents in the country in the previous year, with 5,387 reported cases and 1,412 deaths. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, drivers causing severe road accidents due to negligent driving and fleeing the scene can face up to 10 years in prison or a hefty fine of Rs 7 lakh.

A Call for Good Samaritans

In a related development, the Delhi High Court recently emphasized the importance of Good Samaritans helping accident victims on public roads and highways. The court made this observation while hearing a woman’s plea against a 2021 order passed by the Employee Compensation Commissioner, which dismissed her claim for compensation under the Employees Compensation Act. The court stressed that bystanders who voluntarily assist accident victims should not be harassed in any way. This affirmation of the importance of Good Samaritans underlines the critical role they play in accident cases, just like the bystanders who promptly took the victims of the Burari accident to the hospital.