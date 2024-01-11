Delhi Police Unearth Illegal Ammunition During Republic Day Preparations

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, during heightened security checks near Delhi’s iconic India Gate, police discovered 45 live cartridges in a Mahindra Scorpio SUV. The intensified security measures come as part of the preparations for India’s upcoming Republic Day celebrations. The vehicle was stopped at a police picket point in the Tilak Marg area around 1:20 am, where the startling find was made.

Driver Arrested for Illegal Possession of Ammunition

The driver of the SUV, identified as 22-year-old Ehit Sham-ul from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, was unable to provide any valid documentation for the cartridges, leading to his immediate arrest. The case against Sham-ul was registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act, a stringent law that deals with the illegal possession of ammunition. Sham-ul is currently in police custody, undergoing interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation.

Delhi Police Intensify Security Ahead of Republic Day

In light of the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police have escalated their anti-sabotage checks, verification drives, and patrolling throughout the national capital. The aim is to thwart any potential untoward incidents during the national event. The recovery of live cartridges from Sham-ul’s vehicle serves as a sharp reminder of the constant vigilance required to ensure the safety and security of the public during such significant occasions.

The Battle Against Illegal Arms

The arrest is a stark example of the ongoing battle against illegal arms and ammunition in India. It underscores the importance of stringent security measures and relentless vigilance in maintaining law and order, particularly during times of national events.