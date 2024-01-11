en English
Crime

Delhi Police Unearth Illegal Ammunition During Republic Day Preparations

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, during heightened security checks near Delhi’s iconic India Gate, police discovered 45 live cartridges in a Mahindra Scorpio SUV. The intensified security measures come as part of the preparations for India’s upcoming Republic Day celebrations. The vehicle was stopped at a police picket point in the Tilak Marg area around 1:20 am, where the startling find was made.

Driver Arrested for Illegal Possession of Ammunition

The driver of the SUV, identified as 22-year-old Ehit Sham-ul from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, was unable to provide any valid documentation for the cartridges, leading to his immediate arrest. The case against Sham-ul was registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act, a stringent law that deals with the illegal possession of ammunition. Sham-ul is currently in police custody, undergoing interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation.

Delhi Police Intensify Security Ahead of Republic Day

In light of the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police have escalated their anti-sabotage checks, verification drives, and patrolling throughout the national capital. The aim is to thwart any potential untoward incidents during the national event. The recovery of live cartridges from Sham-ul’s vehicle serves as a sharp reminder of the constant vigilance required to ensure the safety and security of the public during such significant occasions.

The Battle Against Illegal Arms

The arrest is a stark example of the ongoing battle against illegal arms and ammunition in India. It underscores the importance of stringent security measures and relentless vigilance in maintaining law and order, particularly during times of national events.

Crime India Security
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

