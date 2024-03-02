Delhi Police Foil Robbery Attempt at Rohini Jewellery Store, Arrest Trio from Haryana

New Delhi, March 2 - In a swift action, Delhi Police apprehended three men from Haryana, thwarting a robbery attempt at a jewellery store in Rohini. The culprits, identified as Nishant alias Kala, Hardeep alias Watsup, and Saurav, attempted to break into the store on February 28, resorting to gunfire when their efforts were foiled by the vigilant shop owner.

Failed Robbery Turned Shootout

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, the trio had planned to rob the jewellery store in Aman Vihar but were stopped in their tracks. The shop owner's quick thinking to block the entry points prevented the robbery, leading to the frustrated robbers firing shots at the shop before fleeing the scene. This bold attempt marks a continuation of a series of robberies across Haryana, targeting petrol pumps and now expanding their operations into Delhi.

A Criminal Spree Unveiled

Upon their arrest, investigations revealed the trio's involvement in a spree of armed robberies, including several high-stake thefts from petrol pumps in Haryana. Just days before the attempted jewellery store heist, they had robbed petrol pumps on February 26, 27, and 29, amassing a total of Rs 4.92 lakh. The detailed interrogation of the suspects uncovered their methodical approach to these crimes, leveraging their knowledge of the area and operating with a level of precision that alarmed law enforcement.

Implications and Future Outlook

The arrest of these three individuals not only prevented a potential robbery but also shed light on the broader issue of interstate criminal activities. The coordination between the Delhi and Haryana police forces played a pivotal role in apprehending the culprits, demonstrating the importance of inter-state collaboration in tackling such crimes. As the authorities delve deeper into the criminal network, this incident serves as a reminder of the challenges facing law enforcement agencies and the need for advanced strategies to prevent future incidents.

The swift action by the Delhi Police has brought a temporary halt to the trio's criminal endeavors, underscoring the relentless pursuit of justice and the dedication of the police force to ensuring the safety and security of the community. As the investigation continues, the implications of this case may lead to further arrests, dismantling a potentially larger network of interstate robbers.