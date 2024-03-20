Delhi Police Foil Kidnap and Drowning Attempt of 7-Year-Old by Neighbor in Ganga

In a harrowing incident that underscores the significance of community vigilance and rapid police action, a seven-year-old boy was kidnapped from his home in Nehru Vihar, Delhi, and nearly drowned in the Ganga river by a 46-year-old neighbor, following a personal dispute with the boy's family. The Delhi Police, after a meticulous investigation and with the help of local residents, rescued the boy from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, arresting the accused, Viresh, within 72 hours of the kidnapping.

Chronology of the Rescue Operation

The Delhi Police, upon receiving a distress call about the missing child, swiftly formed a probe team under the guidance of the SHO, Dayalpur. Utilizing CCTV footage from the neighborhood, the team managed to track down Viresh to Kalkatti Mandir in Sambhal on the Ganga riverbank. Despite initial difficulties in locating the boy, relentless efforts including announcements from mosques and temples, and a door-to-door search with the help of the local community, led to the successful rescue of the child from Rajghat village near a railway station, where the accused was attempting to hide.

Interrogation and Legal Proceedings

Upon interrogation, Viresh confessed to the kidnapping, citing personal grievances with the boy's parents as his motive. The boy, fortunately reunited with his family, revealed harrowing details of how Viresh demanded a ransom and attempted to drown him in the Ganga. This led to the addition of attempt to murder charges against Viresh, alongside kidnapping for ransom under the Indian Penal Code. The timely intervention of the police not only saved the child but also prevented a potential tragedy.

Community and Police: A Symbiotic Relationship

This incident highlights the crucial role of community involvement in policing and the effectiveness of swift action and coordination among law enforcement agencies. It serves as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking within close proximities and the importance of maintaining vigilance to safeguard our children. The Delhi Police's successful resolution of this case also reiterates the message that crime does not pay, and the law will spare no effort to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

As this case progresses through the legal system, it will undoubtedly serve as a cautionary tale for those who harbor ill will towards others, showcasing the resilience of a community and the relentless pursuit of justice by the police. The bravery and quick thinking of all involved have turned what could have been a tragic story into a testament to the strength of collective action and the unwavering spirit of law enforcement officers in the face of adversity.