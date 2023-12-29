Delhi Police Dismantle UP-Based Cow Slaughtering Gang: A Win for Animal Welfare

The Delhi Police have taken down a cow slaughtering gang from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh (UP), with the arrest of three individuals. The group, which was operational in the Delhi-NCR region, was apprehended following an investigation triggered by the discovery of cow remains in Karawal Nagar, Delhi, on December 24. The accused, identified as Wajhat alias Ajju, Jahane Alam alias Jahna, and Sajid alias Sadva, hail from the Amroha district in UP.

Unearthing the illegal operation

The police initiated the probe upon receiving a report of cow remains found in Karawal Nagar. The incident led to the registration of a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act. The investigation, which involved diligent scrutiny of CCTV footage, led the police to the suspects. They discovered a Honda City car, used by the gang for their criminal activities, leading to the arrest of the culprits from Old Mustafabad, Delhi.

The notorious criminal mastermind

The main accused, Sajid alias Sadwa, is notorious for his involvement in over 15 cases of cow slaughtering. The gang members confessed during the interrogation that they sedated stray cows from various areas of Delhi-NCR using ‘Xylaxin’ injections. The sedatives were procured from a chemist in Jafrabad. The criminals then slaughtered the unconscious animals and sold the meat to customers. The money they made from these illicit activities was used to purchase the Honda City car.

Recovery of equipment and ongoing efforts

In the arrest, the police recovered 17 syringes and 34 needles used for injecting the sedatives into the cows. This bust underscores the persistent efforts of the Delhi Police to tackle illegal activities and uphold animal welfare. The case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against animal cruelty and the importance of law enforcement in safeguarding the welfare of animals.