Delhi Police Crack Murder Case Disguised as Suicide: A Heated Argument Turns Fatal

On January 11, 2024, an incident unfolded in the usually quiet Laxmi Park, Nihal Vihar, that would later be revealed as a chilling case of murder. The Delhi Police have now cracked this case, arresting two individuals for the strangulation of a man named Rachit, initially believed to be a suicide.

Advertisment

Murder Disguised as Suicide

When Rachit was first discovered lifeless, the scene was suggestive of a suicide. However, the seasoned eyes of the Delhi Police picked up on subtle discrepancies that raised suspicions. A subsequent forensic examination, coupled with consultation with a medical professional, unveiled a darker reality. Ligature marks on Rachit's neck pointed towards a case of strangulation, not suicide. Thus, a murder case was promptly registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Unraveling the Crime

Advertisment

The investigation led the police to Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, where they apprehended two suspects. Among them was Abhay Kant Mishra and a minor, both of whom shared living quarters with the deceased. The suspects were brought in for questioning, during which Mishra confessed to the heinous act.

The Motive Uncovered

A trivial argument over drinking water was the spark that escalated into a fatal confrontation. During the heated exchange, Mishra strangled Rachit with a rope, leading to the latter's untimely demise. The case remains open, with further details expected to emerge as the investigation continues.