Delhi Police Attempt to Serve Notices to Kejriwal and Atishi Amid Political Scuffle

On a cold February morning, Delhi's political landscape was heated by an unexpected visit. The Delhi Police arrived at the official residences of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and cabinet minister Atishi. This was not a courtesy call. The police were there to serve notices, calling on both leaders to join an ongoing investigation. The case in question revolves around allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to poach Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

Allegations of Political Poaching

Just a few days ago, the AAP alleged that the BJP offered a whopping sum of Rs 25 crore to seven of its MLAs. The aim? To induce them to quit the party, thereby destabilizing the Kejriwal government. This claim set off a chain of events that led to the Delhi BJP submitting a complaint to the Delhi Police Commissioner, urging a thorough probe into the allegations, which they vehemently deny as baseless.

Unsuccessful Notice Delivery

The first attempt to serve the notices ended in a stalemate. Officials at the Chief Minister's residence refused to accept them, and Minister Atishi was not present at her home. In response, the Delhi Police have assembled a team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to visit the residences once more. The officers are determined to serve the notices and ensure the leaders' cooperation in the investigation.

Political Standoff and the Road Ahead

This development comes against the backdrop of a political standoff between AAP and BJP over the Chandigarh mayor election. Furthermore, the Chief Minister is already on the Enforcement Directorate's radar regarding an alleged liquor scam. The web of allegations and counter-allegations continues to thicken, further complicating Delhi's political climate.

The implications of these events are significant. The AAP's allegations and the BJP's counter-complaint have opened a new front in the political battle between the two parties. As the Delhi Police continue their probe, the public eagerly awaits their findings. This case will undoubtedly shape the political discourse in Delhi in the days to come.