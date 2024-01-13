Delhi Police ASI Found Dead in Apparent Suicide While On Duty

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police, known as Ramavtar, tragically ended his life while on night picket duty in South Delhi. The incident, which took place in the early hours of Saturday, sent shockwaves through the ranks of the Delhi Police and left many questioning the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

A Sudden and Unexpected Loss

The ASI was stationed at BP Marg for the night shift, accompanied by sub-inspector Prem Singh. According to reports, Ramavtar asked Singh to rest for 10 minutes. He then retreated to his vehicle parked near a barricade. Upon Singh’s return, he found the ASI deceased in his car. Evidence at the scene suggested he used his service revolver to take his life.

A Life Dedicated to Service

Ramavtar, a native of Chhithroli village in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district, joined the Delhi Police in 1993. His service spanned over three decades, during which he was known for his dedication and commitment to the force. The news of his sudden death has left his colleagues and the wider community in deep grief.

A Puzzling Case Under Investigation

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, confirmed the details of the incident, with an investigation currently underway. The police are now tasked with unraveling the reasons behind this unfortunate event and providing closure to the bereaved family and colleagues. As this sad news breaks, it serves as a sobering reminder of the pressures faced by those who dedicate their lives to maintaining law and order.