Delhi Police Arrests Two Alleged Sharpshooters Following Confrontation

In a significant breakthrough for the Delhi Crime Branch, two alleged sharpshooters, identified as Kapil, 22, and Rahul, 19, were apprehended following a confrontation with police. The suspects, reported to be part of the notorious Himanshu alias Bhau and Naveen Bali gang, were arrested in Rohtak district, Haryana, after an intense exchange of gunfire.

Confrontation and Arrest

In the heat of the encounter, Kapil opened fire at the police, prompting an immediate response in self-defense. This resulted in Kapil sustaining a gunshot wound to his right leg, leading to his hospitalization. Acting on confidential information, the police had foreseen Kapil’s presence in Dwarka, a suburb of Delhi, with intentions to commit unlawful activities. The police team, responding swiftly, set up a barricade, which eventually led to the encounter with the assailants as they sought to evade arrest.

Seizures and Further Action

Upon their arrest, a stolen vehicle was found in the possession of the suspects. Kapil later disclosed that he intended to rendezvous with his associate Rahul in the Dwarka area. This revelation led the police to raid Goyla Dairy in Dwarka, resulting in Rahul’s subsequent capture. He was found to be carrying a pistol and additional ammunition. The vigilant and proactive measures undertaken by the Delhi police led to the successful arrest of two individuals actively involved in criminal activities.

Implications and Future Course

The arrest of these two alleged sharpshooters is a significant success in the ongoing struggle against organized crime in Delhi. Their affiliation with the Himanshu alias Bhau and Naveen Bali gang highlights the extensive reach of such criminal networks and underscores the need for continued vigilance and proactive policing. As investigations continue, it is anticipated that more light will be shed on the operations of this gang and measures will be taken to dismantle their activities.