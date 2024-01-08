Delhi Police Arrest Nigerian Couple for Online Scam Defrauding Delhi Man of Rs 7-8 Lakh

Delhi Police, in a recent feat, have apprehended two Nigerian nationals, one of whom masqueraded as a woman from the United Kingdom.

Their arrest stemmed from an elaborate online scam that left a Delhi man, Ankit Kumar Dubey, lighter by Rs 7 to 8 lakh.

The convoluted web of deceit began to unravel on the Sangam App, a social networking platform. The woman, adopting the pseudonym Rebecca, portrayed herself as an employee of a UK bank. She struck up a conversation with Dubey, eventually expressing her intent to visit India.