Delhi Police Arrest Nigerian Couple for Online Scam Defrauding Delhi Man of Rs 7-8 Lakh
Delhi Police, in a recent feat, have apprehended two Nigerian nationals, one of whom masqueraded as a woman from the United Kingdom.
Their arrest stemmed from an elaborate online scam that left a Delhi man, Ankit Kumar Dubey, lighter by Rs 7 to 8 lakh.
The convoluted web of deceit began to unravel on the Sangam App, a social networking platform. The woman, adopting the pseudonym Rebecca, portrayed herself as an employee of a UK bank. She struck up a conversation with Dubey, eventually expressing her intent to visit India.
