Crime

Delhi Police Arrest Nigerian Couple for Online Scam Defrauding Delhi Man of Rs 7-8 Lakh

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Delhi Police, in a recent feat, have apprehended two Nigerian nationals, one of whom masqueraded as a woman from the United Kingdom.

Their arrest stemmed from an elaborate online scam that left a Delhi man, Ankit Kumar Dubey, lighter by Rs 7 to 8 lakh.

The convoluted web of deceit began to unravel on the Sangam App, a social networking platform. The woman, adopting the pseudonym Rebecca, portrayed herself as an employee of a UK bank. She struck up a conversation with Dubey, eventually expressing her intent to visit India.

Crime Nigeria
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

