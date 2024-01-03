en English
Crime

Delhi Police Apprehend Trio for Fraudulent Two-Wheeler Financing Scheme

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Delhi Police Apprehend Trio for Fraudulent Two-Wheeler Financing Scheme

Three individuals, Ankit, Harsh, and Sameer, were recently apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly masterminding a fraudulent scheme that exploited a finance company. The trio, accused of obtaining financing for two-wheelers using false identities and forged documentation, succeeded in securing loans for 35 vehicles between February and May of the previous year.

Unraveling the Scheme

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Hemant Tiwari, confirmed the arrests, which followed a complaint lodged by the finance company. The company reported the fraudulent loans after uncovering that the financed two-wheelers were procured based on forged identifications and photographs. Upon investigation, the police recovered 13 of the vehicles and two mobile phones from the suspects.

The Trio’s Modus Operandi

Ankit, who was detained in Haryana’s Sonipat, confessed to starting a loan business during the Covid pandemic and was introduced to the fraudulent scheme by Sameer. He financed Sameer’s acquisition of the vehicles, which were then sold to a third accomplice, Nisar, for a profit. Both Nisar and Sameer, who confessed to orchestrating the conspiracy with Ankit’s aid, were also detained.

Repeat Offenders

The police discovered that the suspects had prior criminal records, further corroborating their involvement in the fraudulent scheme. These arrests underline the persistent exploitation of financial systems by criminal syndicates using forged documents for illicit gains. This case serves as a reminder for finance companies to maintain stringent verification processes to prevent such fraudulent activities.

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

