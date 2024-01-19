Delhi Police Act on Viral CCTV Footage of Violent Incident in Sangam Vihar

On the evening of January 16, an unanticipated act of violence played out in the streets of Sangam Vihar, a dense neighborhood in south Delhi. Two men, one of them identified as Aakash alias TT, 24, from Sangam Vihar, were embroiled in an act of apparent vengeance that has left the local community on edge. The targeted site of their aggression was a shop owned by Sumit Tiwari, the elder brother of individuals named Kaushal and Shivam Tiwari, with whom Aakash had a previous dispute.
Caught in the Act
In a chilling sequence of events, one suspect hurled stones at the shop's facade while the other discharged a firearm into the night sky. This act of violence, though devoid of casualties as the shop was closed at the time, was caught on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage quickly circulated on social media, triggering an immediate response from the Delhi Police.
Swift Response from Delhi Police
The Delhi Police, alerted by the viral video, promptly lodged a First Information Report (FIR). Recognizing the severity of the situation, special teams have been mobilized to apprehend the suspects. The man identified as Aakash alias TT is now a primary target in the ongoing investigation.
Unresolved Dispute Fuels Violence
The disturbing incident appears to have roots in an unresolved dispute between Aakash and the Tiwari brothers. The motive behind this violent act, specifically targeting the shop owned by Sumit Tiwari, is presumed to be a manifestation of this previous conflict. The investigation continues, with the police working tirelessly to ensure public safety and bring the suspects to justice.