en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Delhi Man Stabbed Over Extra Red Sauce Request at Momos Stall

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Delhi Man Stabbed Over Extra Red Sauce Request at Momos Stall

In a shocking incident in Delhi’s Shahdara, a request for extra red sauce at a momos stall turned violent, leaving a 34-year-old man seriously injured. The victim, identified as Sandeep, was reportedly stabbed in the face twice by the vendor, named Vikas, over an argument about the condiment’s limited availability.

Altercation Over Extra Red Sauce

The incident took place in the Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara. Sandeep, known in his locality for running a small mobile charger-making unit in Bholanath Nagar, was enjoying his serving of momos when he asked Vikas for additional red sauce. The vendor’s refusal sparked a heated exchange between the two, escalating into a violent confrontation. In a fit of rage, Vikas allegedly stabbed Sandeep twice in the face before fleeing the scene.

Immediate Aftermath and Police Response

Following Vikas’ departure, bystanders at the scene intervened, rushing Sandeep to Hedgewar Hospital for immediate treatment. His facial injuries, while serious, are reportedly not life-threatening. The local police were notified, leading to the registration of an FIR for attempt to murder against Vikas.

Subsequent Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

The police acted swiftly on the FIR, deploying a team to locate the absconding vendor. Vikas was found the next morning in the same area and was promptly arrested. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident, probing for any accomplices and examining the circumstances that led to this violent act over something as trivial as an extra serving of sauce.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
10 mins ago
The Human Impact of the Post Office Scandal: A Sub-Postmistress's Account
In a heart-wrenching revelation, a sub-postmistress detailed the emotional trauma she underwent when Post Office investigators prohibited her from having any contact with her own daughter for a period of 18 months. The ban was imposed to ostensibly prevent any form of collusion. This is a stark testimony of the personal and familial impact of
The Human Impact of the Post Office Scandal: A Sub-Postmistress's Account
Nightly Youth Brawls Disrupt Peace in Paombong, Bulacan
27 mins ago
Nightly Youth Brawls Disrupt Peace in Paombong, Bulacan
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
28 mins ago
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
Digital Vigilantism: A New Frontier in Crime Prevention or a Dangerous Trend?
15 mins ago
Digital Vigilantism: A New Frontier in Crime Prevention or a Dangerous Trend?
Fabricated Diamond Origin Story Ends Divorce Row
17 mins ago
Fabricated Diamond Origin Story Ends Divorce Row
Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Kidnapping a Ten-Year-Old Girl in Barbados
25 mins ago
Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Kidnapping a Ten-Year-Old Girl in Barbados
Latest Headlines
World News
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
18 seconds
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
5 mins
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
7 mins
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
9 mins
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
10 mins
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
11 mins
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
13 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
14 mins
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
20 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
13 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
20 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
22 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
48 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app