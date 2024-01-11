Delhi Man Stabbed Over Extra Red Sauce Request at Momos Stall

In a shocking incident in Delhi’s Shahdara, a request for extra red sauce at a momos stall turned violent, leaving a 34-year-old man seriously injured. The victim, identified as Sandeep, was reportedly stabbed in the face twice by the vendor, named Vikas, over an argument about the condiment’s limited availability.

Altercation Over Extra Red Sauce

The incident took place in the Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara. Sandeep, known in his locality for running a small mobile charger-making unit in Bholanath Nagar, was enjoying his serving of momos when he asked Vikas for additional red sauce. The vendor’s refusal sparked a heated exchange between the two, escalating into a violent confrontation. In a fit of rage, Vikas allegedly stabbed Sandeep twice in the face before fleeing the scene.

Immediate Aftermath and Police Response

Following Vikas’ departure, bystanders at the scene intervened, rushing Sandeep to Hedgewar Hospital for immediate treatment. His facial injuries, while serious, are reportedly not life-threatening. The local police were notified, leading to the registration of an FIR for attempt to murder against Vikas.

Subsequent Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

The police acted swiftly on the FIR, deploying a team to locate the absconding vendor. Vikas was found the next morning in the same area and was promptly arrested. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident, probing for any accomplices and examining the circumstances that led to this violent act over something as trivial as an extra serving of sauce.