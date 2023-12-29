en English
Accidents

Delhi Man Killed in Gruesome Altercation in Gurugram, Suspects Detained

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:20 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 10:21 pm EST
Delhi Man Killed in Gruesome Altercation in Gurugram, Suspects Detained

In a chilling incident, a 35-year-old man from Mahipalpur, Delhi, named Mithun Meena, was brutally killed after being run over multiple times by a car in Gurugram. The distressing event unfolded near Darbaripur village in Badshahpur on a Wednesday evening.

A Dispute Turned Deadly

According to local authorities, the incident began as a dispute among friends. Meena, along with four companions, were reportedly consuming alcohol when a disagreement escalated into violence. In the heat of the moment, one of the friends, who happened to be a taxi driver, turned his vehicle into a deadly weapon. He hit Meena with his car and then horrifyingly drove over him repeatedly.

Suspects Apprehended

The police were alerted about the incident around 7:30 pm. Upon their arrival, they detained all individuals at the scene. Although the identities of the four friends have not been disclosed yet, they remain in police custody for questioning. It is expected that further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses.

The Aftermath

Meena was rushed to a government hospital in Sector-10A, but the medical team could not save him. The autopsy report, conducted by Dr. Deepak Mathur, revealed multiple injuries and severe burn marks from the exhaust pipe. These gruesome findings suggest that Meena remained under the vehicle for an extended period. Forensic experts have preserved viscera samples to determine if Meena was intoxicated at the time of his death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Siddhant Jain confirmed that both the suspects and the victim were under the influence of alcohol during the incident. He emphasized that further action will be taken once more details are uncovered.

0
Accidents Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

