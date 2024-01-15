en English
Crime

Delhi Man Dupes Aspiring Models, Arrested for Fraud

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Delhi Man Dupes Aspiring Models, Arrested for Fraud

In the heart of Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a deceptive game of smoke and mirrors has led to the arrest of a 43-year-old man. Identified as Gaurav Khanna, a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) graduate, has been apprehended by the authorities for exploiting the dreams of over 15 aspiring models. The accused is alleged to have impersonated a casting director, promising his victims coveted slots in events and photoshoots.

The Web of Deceit

Khanna’s modus operandi involved the use of the popular social media platform, Instagram. He lured his unsuspecting victims with the promise of upcoming selections for a lehenga and jewelry shoot with a reputed company, an opportunity that would be hard to resist for any budding model. Khanna would then ask for a sum of Rs 75,000 for the assignment, despite having no association with the said company.

Unraveling the Scam

Khanna’s fraudulent activities came to light following numerous complaints from the victims who were hoodwinked into believing they were on the cusp of a breakthrough in the modeling industry. The police seized profile sheets and details of 15 struggling models and three mobile phones from him. Under interrogation, Khanna admitted to cheating the aspiring models under the guise of providing them work opportunities.

Impact and Implications

While the financial loss caused by the scam is significant, the emotional damage it has inflicted on the victims could potentially be far more devastating. The victims, lured by the promise of their big break, found their trust and dreams shattered. The incident serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the need for greater scrutiny and vigilance in an industry where dreams can be as fragile as they are abundant.

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

