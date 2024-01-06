Delhi Man Dies After Allegedly Being Set on Fire by Female Relative

In a tragic incident in Wazirabad, North Delhi, a 23-year-old man identified as Numaan succumbed to his injuries after allegedly being set ablaze by a 22-year-old female relative. Numaan, who sustained a critical 75 percent burn injuries, passed away on Friday despite intensive medical attempts to save his life.

Disturbing Call Triggers Investigation

Details of the horrifying event unfolded when the police control room received a distress call on Wednesday about a severely burned man. Upon arrival, the law enforcement officers discovered Numaan in a critical condition and promptly rushed him to the hospital. In his dying statement, Numaan accused his relative of orchestrating the brutal attack. According to his account, the woman had invited him to her residence, doused him with a flammable substance, and then set him on fire.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

This chilling revelation prompted the police to register a case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to an attempt to murder. The crime scene was meticulously examined by forensic experts, and tangible evidence such as the victim’s clothes, a mobile phone, and CCTV footage were collected for further investigation.

Discrepancies and Unanswered Questions

However, the police noted inconsistencies in Numaan’s statement, casting a shadow of doubt on the sequence of events. Despite the discrepancies, the authorities have asserted that the investigation is ongoing and all actions henceforth will be guided by the evidence gathered. The tragic demise of Numaan has cast a pall of gloom over Wazirabad, leaving residents in shock and raising serious questions about personal safety and crime prevention.

