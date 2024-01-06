en English
Crime

Delhi Man Dies After Allegedly Being Set on Fire by Female Relative

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Delhi Man Dies After Allegedly Being Set on Fire by Female Relative

In a tragic incident in Wazirabad, North Delhi, a 23-year-old man identified as Numaan succumbed to his injuries after allegedly being set ablaze by a 22-year-old female relative. Numaan, who sustained a critical 75 percent burn injuries, passed away on Friday despite intensive medical attempts to save his life.

(Read Also: Indian Railways Schedules Special Train Services to Facilitate Passenger Travel)

Disturbing Call Triggers Investigation

Details of the horrifying event unfolded when the police control room received a distress call on Wednesday about a severely burned man. Upon arrival, the law enforcement officers discovered Numaan in a critical condition and promptly rushed him to the hospital. In his dying statement, Numaan accused his relative of orchestrating the brutal attack. According to his account, the woman had invited him to her residence, doused him with a flammable substance, and then set him on fire.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

This chilling revelation prompted the police to register a case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to an attempt to murder. The crime scene was meticulously examined by forensic experts, and tangible evidence such as the victim’s clothes, a mobile phone, and CCTV footage were collected for further investigation.

(Read Also: Indian Businesses to Include E-Invoice Details in E-Way Bills from March 2024)

Discrepancies and Unanswered Questions

However, the police noted inconsistencies in Numaan’s statement, casting a shadow of doubt on the sequence of events. Despite the discrepancies, the authorities have asserted that the investigation is ongoing and all actions henceforth will be guided by the evidence gathered. The tragic demise of Numaan has cast a pall of gloom over Wazirabad, leaving residents in shock and raising serious questions about personal safety and crime prevention.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

