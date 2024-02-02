Delhi Lieutenant Governor Greenlights Corruption Case Against PWD Executive Engineer

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given the green light to the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) to initiate a case against Mool Chand, an executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). The approval, granted under Section 17A of the updated Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, paves the way for legal proceedings against Chand based on allegations of misuse of his official position and involvement in a criminal conspiracy.

Unraveling the Alleged Conspiracy

Chand, along with other PWD officers, a contractor, and his firm, are alleged to have conspired for personal financial gain at the expense of the government. The case in question is linked to a road construction project on Guru Harkishan Marg. It's alleged that the government suffered undue financial loss due to payments made for work that was never actually completed. The complaint, lodged in 2017, indicated that contractor Mohammed Iqbal, owner of MHA Construction Pvt Ltd, received payments without proper verification.

A String of Anomalies and Accusations

The work, which was slated to be executed between December 2013 and July 2014, was falsely presented as completed in April 2015. Interestingly, this project was awarded at a rate 24.31% below its estimated cost. Further complicating matters, other PWD officials, including assistant engineers Ajay Kumar, Amar Singh, and junior engineers Sunit Singh and Narender Kumar, have also been implicated in the case.

Case Proceeds After LG's Approval

The case against Mool Chand, a Group A government servant, was submitted to LG Vinai Kumar Saxena for approval through the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), the competent authority in such matters. Saxena's approval signifies another step forward in the fight against corruption within the public sector.