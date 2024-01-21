Delhi Customs Seizes Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 2 Cr; Crackdown on Illegal Imports Intensifies

In a significant crackdown on illicit imports, Delhi Customs Preventive has confiscated a colossal 12.22 lakh sticks of various foreign-origin cigarette brands, valued at an estimated Rs 2 crore. This substantial seizure emerged from a series of meticulously planned and executed raids conducted on January 20-21, 2024.

Uncovering the Illegal Network

The enforcement action targeted two shops and three warehouses in the Katra Bariyan, Nayabans area of Delhi, known as Delhi-06 locality. The intent was to dismantle the network engaged in the illegal importation, storage, and distribution of these cigarettes.

Seized Brands and Violations

The seized cigarettes included globally renowned brands such as ESSE, Mond, Dunhill, Davidoff, Gudang Garam, and Platinum Seven. However, these cigarettes lacked the mandatory health warnings stipulated under the Customs Act, 1962, and the Cigarettes & other Tobacco Products (Packaging & labelling) Amendment Rules, 2022. This absence indicates that these cigarettes were smuggled into the country, bypassing customs duties and contravening regulations.

Investigation Continues

The authorities are currently delving deeper into the case, aiming to uncover the entire supply chain involved in this illegal trade. The investigation remains focused on identifying the suppliers, dealers, and all other parties implicated in this illicit operation. The precise valuation of the seized goods is still underway, and further details of the case are expected to come to light as the investigation progresses.