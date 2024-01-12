en English
Crime

Delhi Court Extends Custody of Hizbul Mujahideen Operative

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
Delhi Court Extends Custody of Hizbul Mujahideen Operative

Delhi’s Patiala House Court has further extended the police custody of Hizbul Mujahideen operative Javed Ahmed Mattu by five days, allowing for an intensified investigation into his alleged terror-related activities. Known by his aliases, Irshad Ahmed Malla and Ehsan, Mattu had initially been in police custody for seven days following his arrest by the Special Cell of Delhi police.

Infiltration of Funds for Terrorism

The extension of the custody period was sanctioned to facilitate a deeper probe into Mattu’s suspected associates in Jammu and Kashmir. Investigators believe these individuals have been siphoning funds from Pakistan to support terrorist activities, cleverly masking their nefarious intents behind the veneer of Pashmina Shawl and Carpet businesses.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabeela Wali’s Approval

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabeela Wali sanctioned the extension of Mattu’s custody after the Delhi police presented substantial evidence implicating him in the provision of money for Hizbul Mujahideen’s operations through hawala transactions. Mattu, according to the police, is connected to 11 terror cases, including direct attacks on security forces. Eluding capture for over 13 years, his arrest marks a significant blow to the terror network.

Legal Representation and Police Objectives

Mattu’s legal representation is being managed by Advocate Rahul Sahni, who has the court’s permission to meet with his client once during the extended custody period. The Delhi police’s primary objective at this stage is to trace the source of arms and ammunition believed to be in Mattu’s possession. The authorities aim to conduct a sustained interrogation to unravel potential plans for further terror strikes.

Mattu’s arrest was facilitated while he was reportedly planning to collect arms and coordinate terror attacks as per the instructions of his Pakistan-based handler, Abdul Majid Jergar, alias Shaheen. Seized from him at the time of arrest were a 9 mm pistol, ammunition, a magazine, and a stolen vehicle.

Crime India Terrorism
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

