Delhi Businessman Charged with Murder of Swiss National Over Financial Dispute

In a shocking crime that has drawn significant international attention, Delhi-based businessman Gurpreet Singh, 29, stands accused of the brutal murder of Swiss national Nina Berger. The 36-year-old victim’s body was found chained and marked with burns outside a West Janakpuri school on October 20, two days after her alleged murder.

Singh’s Financial Dispute with Berger

According to the police, the primary motive behind Berger’s murder is believed to be a heated financial dispute between her and Singh. Berger allegedly owed Singh Rs 8 lakh, a debt which she disputed. The argument revolved around a ‘puja’ or ritual that Singh had purportedly failed to perform correctly, despite Berger having paid for it.

Businessman and a Spiritual Guru

Singh, along with his father, ran a prosperous gemstone business in Delhi’s Janakpuri. The duo claimed to resolve various issues for people through conducting pujas and selling stones, amassing considerable wealth in the process. It was in this capacity that Singh met Berger on a dating app about five years ago. Over time, he visited her in Switzerland on several occasions.

Chargesheet and Crime Scene Evidence

The Delhi police have filed a thousand-page chargesheet against Singh, citing compelling evidence that links him to the crime. Matching fingerprints found at the crime scene play a crucial role in this connection. Berger’s cause of death was asphyxia, attributed to neck constriction with an iron chain. Her face had also been covered with a polythene bag, exacerbating the suffocation.

While Singh’s father has not been named in the case, the police are investigating his potential involvement. His current whereabouts abroad have added an extra layer of intrigue to the unfolding saga.