en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Delhi Businessman Charged with Murder of Swiss National Over Financial Dispute

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Delhi Businessman Charged with Murder of Swiss National Over Financial Dispute

In a shocking crime that has drawn significant international attention, Delhi-based businessman Gurpreet Singh, 29, stands accused of the brutal murder of Swiss national Nina Berger. The 36-year-old victim’s body was found chained and marked with burns outside a West Janakpuri school on October 20, two days after her alleged murder.

Singh’s Financial Dispute with Berger

According to the police, the primary motive behind Berger’s murder is believed to be a heated financial dispute between her and Singh. Berger allegedly owed Singh Rs 8 lakh, a debt which she disputed. The argument revolved around a ‘puja’ or ritual that Singh had purportedly failed to perform correctly, despite Berger having paid for it.

Businessman and a Spiritual Guru

Singh, along with his father, ran a prosperous gemstone business in Delhi’s Janakpuri. The duo claimed to resolve various issues for people through conducting pujas and selling stones, amassing considerable wealth in the process. It was in this capacity that Singh met Berger on a dating app about five years ago. Over time, he visited her in Switzerland on several occasions.

Chargesheet and Crime Scene Evidence

The Delhi police have filed a thousand-page chargesheet against Singh, citing compelling evidence that links him to the crime. Matching fingerprints found at the crime scene play a crucial role in this connection. Berger’s cause of death was asphyxia, attributed to neck constriction with an iron chain. Her face had also been covered with a polythene bag, exacerbating the suffocation.

While Singh’s father has not been named in the case, the police are investigating his potential involvement. His current whereabouts abroad have added an extra layer of intrigue to the unfolding saga.

0
Crime India Switzerland
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
17 mins ago
Allegations of Physical Assault at Wheatbelt School Triggers Police Investigation
Western Australia Police have launched an investigation into troubling allegations of physical assault by a female staff member at a Wheatbelt school. The accusations have stemmed from concerned parents of primary school-aged children attending the regional school. It is alleged that the staff member resorted to physically reprimanding the students, hitting them on the back
Allegations of Physical Assault at Wheatbelt School Triggers Police Investigation
Fatal Shooting Over Remote Control Dispute: Maryland Man in Custody
51 mins ago
Fatal Shooting Over Remote Control Dispute: Maryland Man in Custody
Doncaster Community Mourns as Respected Doctor Found Deceased
55 mins ago
Doncaster Community Mourns as Respected Doctor Found Deceased
Ecuador Secures Release of Hostages Amid Violent Prison Riots
17 mins ago
Ecuador Secures Release of Hostages Amid Violent Prison Riots
Passenger Attacks Pilot on Delayed IndiGo Flight: Public Outcry and Legal Actions Follow
28 mins ago
Passenger Attacks Pilot on Delayed IndiGo Flight: Public Outcry and Legal Actions Follow
Singapore Man Faces Charges for False Bomb Threat at Motorshow
42 mins ago
Singapore Man Faces Charges for False Bomb Threat at Motorshow
Latest Headlines
World News
Ozempic's Unexpected Benefit: Curbing Alcohol Cravings
6 mins
Ozempic's Unexpected Benefit: Curbing Alcohol Cravings
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns
12 mins
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
17 mins
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
17 mins
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
18 mins
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
19 mins
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
19 mins
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
20 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
20 mins
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app