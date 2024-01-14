en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Delays in Suspected Terrorist Trials in Nigeria Amid Security Concerns

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
Delays in Suspected Terrorist Trials in Nigeria Amid Security Concerns

The trial of suspected terrorists in Nigeria, a long-awaited measure promised by the Federal Government to commence in early December, has been unexpectedly delayed. The main concern revolves around the safety of judges, counsel, and witnesses involved in these high-stakes cases. This revelation comes after the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, had initially announced a fortnight after a November 16, 2023, meeting that the trial would soon commence.

Government’s Plan to Overcome Delays

In an attempt to avoid further delays, the government has proposed the adoption of virtual trials. This move, while seen as innovative, has raised concerns about its implementation and effectiveness. Despite these concerns, the Federal Government has shown commitment towards funding this initiative. Yet, the Ministry of Justice is currently undergoing a meticulous review of the cases, particularly those related to the safety of legal personnel.

Status of Trials

While the main trials in Kainji have not begun, the trials of those accused of financing terrorism have already started in Abuja. This was part of the government’s plan announced in July, where it was revealed that about 2,000 Boko Haram members would be tried. Eight special judges were appointed to oversee the trial at Kainji, supported by Operation Safe Corridor. However, logistical issues, such as the transportation of judges and lawyers, have further complicated the situation leading to delays.

Rehabilitation and Convictions

Alongside these trials, the Ministry of Justice had also planned for certain suspects to undergo rehabilitation through Operation Safe Corridor. Already, over 205 individuals have been convicted for their association with Boko Haram, and around 1,500 have been released for rehabilitation. The group’s insurgency, aimed at establishing an Islamic state in the Northeast, has resulted in over 35,000 deaths and displaced two million people.

0
Crime Nigeria Terrorism
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Unnatural Death at Brownes Beach: Body Identified as Alec Orlando Bourne
In the early morning tranquility of Browne’s Beach, St. Michael, Barbados, a startling discovery was made. The lifeless body of a man, stripped of clothing and dignity, was found washed up on the shore, sending waves of uncertainty and fear through the otherwise peaceful community. The victim has since been identified as 39-year-old Alec Orlando
Unnatural Death at Brownes Beach: Body Identified as Alec Orlando Bourne
Boston Chinatown Massacre: The Quest for Justice Continues
10 mins ago
Boston Chinatown Massacre: The Quest for Justice Continues
Teenager Hospitalized After School Shooting in Miami
11 mins ago
Teenager Hospitalized After School Shooting in Miami
The Rising Storm of Cult Violence in Nigeria's Edo State: A Grim Tale of Over 180 Deaths
3 mins ago
The Rising Storm of Cult Violence in Nigeria's Edo State: A Grim Tale of Over 180 Deaths
Inmates Take Legal Action Against X Corp. Over Human Rights Abuses
5 mins ago
Inmates Take Legal Action Against X Corp. Over Human Rights Abuses
The 'Hi Mum' Scam: From WhatsApp to Voice Impersonation
6 mins ago
The 'Hi Mum' Scam: From WhatsApp to Voice Impersonation
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Healthcare Paradox: Digitalization as the Antidote
18 seconds
Nigeria's Healthcare Paradox: Digitalization as the Antidote
Israel Intensifies Military Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
6 mins
Israel Intensifies Military Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latvia's Foreign Minister Discusses NATO's Evolving Strategy Amid Russian Aggression
7 mins
Latvia's Foreign Minister Discusses NATO's Evolving Strategy Amid Russian Aggression
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
8 mins
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
8 mins
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil
9 mins
Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil
Taiwan's Cultural Diversity and Artistic Influence Explored Ahead of Presidential Elections
9 mins
Taiwan's Cultural Diversity and Artistic Influence Explored Ahead of Presidential Elections
Tony Robbins on Conquering 2024: The Power of a Compelling Tomorrow
10 mins
Tony Robbins on Conquering 2024: The Power of a Compelling Tomorrow
Easing Social Anxiety with the FORD Method and Embracing the Beauty of Aging through Photography
10 mins
Easing Social Anxiety with the FORD Method and Embracing the Beauty of Aging through Photography
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app