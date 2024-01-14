Delays in Suspected Terrorist Trials in Nigeria Amid Security Concerns

The trial of suspected terrorists in Nigeria, a long-awaited measure promised by the Federal Government to commence in early December, has been unexpectedly delayed. The main concern revolves around the safety of judges, counsel, and witnesses involved in these high-stakes cases. This revelation comes after the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, had initially announced a fortnight after a November 16, 2023, meeting that the trial would soon commence.

Government’s Plan to Overcome Delays

In an attempt to avoid further delays, the government has proposed the adoption of virtual trials. This move, while seen as innovative, has raised concerns about its implementation and effectiveness. Despite these concerns, the Federal Government has shown commitment towards funding this initiative. Yet, the Ministry of Justice is currently undergoing a meticulous review of the cases, particularly those related to the safety of legal personnel.

Status of Trials

While the main trials in Kainji have not begun, the trials of those accused of financing terrorism have already started in Abuja. This was part of the government’s plan announced in July, where it was revealed that about 2,000 Boko Haram members would be tried. Eight special judges were appointed to oversee the trial at Kainji, supported by Operation Safe Corridor. However, logistical issues, such as the transportation of judges and lawyers, have further complicated the situation leading to delays.

Rehabilitation and Convictions

Alongside these trials, the Ministry of Justice had also planned for certain suspects to undergo rehabilitation through Operation Safe Corridor. Already, over 205 individuals have been convicted for their association with Boko Haram, and around 1,500 have been released for rehabilitation. The group’s insurgency, aimed at establishing an Islamic state in the Northeast, has resulted in over 35,000 deaths and displaced two million people.