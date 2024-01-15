Delayed Psychiatric Report Postpones Anthony McDermott's Sentencing Again

The sentencing of Anthony McDermott, a 57-year-old man from Ashton, Preston, has been postponed for a second time at the city's Crown Court due to the delay in the preparation of a psychiatric report. McDermott, who has been in prison on remand since July, was arrested after committing two distraction burglaries where he tricked pensioners by posing as a United Utilities meter reader, stealing cash and property.

Advertisment

A Delayed Sentencing: The Impact

McDermott pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary and fraud and was originally due to be sentenced in October. However, the sentencing was deferred as the vital mental health report was not ready. Such delays not only prolong the legal process but also extend the period of uncertainty for the victims involved, raising concerns about the efficiency and effectiveness of the judicial process.

Justice Deferred but Not Denied

Advertisment

The new date for sentencing is set for March 12. Judge Richard Archer gave assurances that the sentencing will proceed with or without the report, acknowledging that the delay was not McDermott's fault. This assertion brings a sense of inevitability and closure to this drawn-out process, while also highlighting the court's intention to uphold justice, despite procedural hurdles.

The Role of Psychiatry in Legal Proceedings

McDermott's barrister, Mark Stephenson, expressed that the report would have been ready if the process had been properly followed. This underscores the crucial role psychiatric reports play in informing legal proceedings, especially in cases involving criminal activities. They aid in understanding the defendant's mental state and can significantly influence the course of sentencing, thereby ensuring a fair trial.