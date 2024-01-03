Delaware Woman Arrested for Firearm Possession and Child Endangerment

In a startling event, a woman named Ajeenah Hopes, 38, from Newark, Delaware, was arrested by the Delaware State Police for firearm possession and child endangerment on January 1, 2024. This incident unfolded in New Castle, Delaware, at Pockets Bar, where Hopes was reported to have left her children unattended in a van for several hours.

Discovery of the Children and Arrest of Hopes

Upon receiving reports of the children being left alone, state troopers arrived at the scene. They found the children in the vehicle and subsequently located Hopes in the parking lot. Hopes reportedly displayed signs of intoxication. During a search, a concealed firearm was found in her purse. It was confirmed that Hopes did not possess a concealed carry permit. Following this discovery, Hopes was taken into custody.

Charging and Arraignment

Post-arrest, Hopes was transported to Troop 2, where she was charged with firearm possession and child endangerment. She was then arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 11. Following her arraignment, she was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution with a $12,501 cash bond. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities that come with firearm ownership and the dangers of neglecting those responsibilities.

Firearm Offences in Delaware

