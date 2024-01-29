Delaware State Police Investigate Daylight Robbery at Shell Gas Station

The Delaware State Police have initiated a full-scale investigation into a daylight robbery at a Shell gas station in Wilmington, Delaware. The incident, which unfolded on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at around 4:44 p.m., took place on Kennett Pike and involved a lone male suspect.

An unidentified man, distinguishable by his light skin and dark clothing, staged the crime. Using the threat of violence, the suspect menaced a gas station employee, insinuating that he had a hidden firearm. The robber then demanded vape and tobacco products, subsequently fleeing the scene on foot, headed northwest.

Shortly after the robbery, a K9 unit was deployed in an attempt to track down the suspect. The K9 unit's efforts resulted in the successful recovery of the stolen vape products. Despite this, the suspect managed to evade capture and remains at large.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit has taken the lead on the case. They have issued a request for public assistance in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with pertinent information about the robbery is encouraged to contact Detective D. Armstrong or the Delaware Crime Stoppers.