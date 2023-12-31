en English
Crime

Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden’s Laptop Contents Reports Swatting Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:52 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:33 pm EST
Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden’s Laptop Contents Reports Swatting Incident

John Paul Mac Isaac, the Delaware computer repairman who previously revealed the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, recently reported a swatting incident at his residence on the night of December 29. Mac Isaac was not present during the incident but praised the Wilmington Police Department for their swift and professional response. The police, however, have yet to release any details regarding the incident.

Swatting: A Dangerous Prank

Swatting is a harmful act involving a false emergency report intended to provoke a significant response, typically from a SWAT team, to a specific location. It has become an alarming issue, with hundreds of cases reported annually. Swatters often use caller ID spoofing, a technique that hides the perpetrator’s identity, making these incidents even more challenging to resolve.

Notable Swatting Victims

Several prominent figures, including Sen. Rick Scott and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, have recently fallen victim to swatting. To address this, the FBI has established a national database in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, aiming to track swatting incidents nationwide.

Mac Isaac’s Legal Battle

Mac Isaac is currently embroiled in a defamation lawsuit against Hunter Biden, which he filed in October 2022. Biden has countersued, alleging Mac Isaac illicitly disseminated his personal data and infringed his privacy. This legal dispute stems from Mac Isaac’s assertion that a man he believed to be Hunter Biden abandoned three laptops at his shop in 2019 and failed to reclaim them within the store’s 90-day policy. Mac Isaac subsequently took possession of the devices. Despite the swatting incident, Mac Isaac affirmed that he would not be deterred from his legal battle.

Crime Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

