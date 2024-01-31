Delaware Man, Colby Chandler, Arrested on Charges of Sexual Solicitation of a Child

In a concerning case from Frankford, Delaware, a 25-year-old man, Colby Chandler, has been apprehended following allegations of sexually soliciting a minor. The investigation, carried out by the Delaware State Police, commenced on January 16th, resulting from a report that Chandler had been sending sexually explicit messages to a minor.

Unveiling the Disturbing Details

Investigative efforts disclosed that Chandler had not only sent explicit messages, but also physically engaged with the minor. He reportedly made sexual advances towards the teenager in December 2023, a revelation that makes the case even more unsettling. In addition to the physical interaction, Chandler is also accused of using Snapchat to communicate with the minor and solicit sexual favors.

Chandler Faces Serious Charges

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, Chandler decided to turn himself in at Troop 4. He now faces severe felony charges, including Enticement for Purposes of Sexual Conduct and Sexual Solicitation of a Child. These charges hold severe penalties and significant implications for Chandler's future.

Current Status and Next Steps

Following his arraignment by Justice of the Peace Court 3, Chandler is now being held at Sussex Correctional Institution. A cash bond has been set at $44,000. As the case unfolds, it serves as a grim reminder of the importance of safeguarding minors from such disturbing incidents and the need for stringent law enforcement to protect the vulnerable.