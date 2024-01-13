en English
Crime

Delaware Day Care Center in Disarray: Drugs, Guns, and Arrests

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
Delaware Day Care Center in Disarray: Drugs, Guns, and Arrests

On a seemingly ordinary day in Dover, Delaware, the local police department’s routine investigation took a dramatic turn. Cameron Christmas, a 33-year-old man with a history of drug-related offenses, and Jessica Cooper, a 29-year-old woman listed as the registered agent of a local child care facility, The Little Peoples LFCC 2, were arrested on multiple charges. The charges, spanning from drug possession and intent to deliver, to firearm possession by a prohibited person, child endangerment, conspiracy, and drug paraphernalia possession, have sent shockwaves through the community.

Shocking Discovery At A Child Care Facility

Upon executing a search warrant at The Little Peoples LFCC 2, authorities discovered an alarming stash. Significant quantities of cocaine, crack, and heroin, along with two handguns and over $32,000 in cash, were found. Adding to the gravity of the situation, the day care was operational at the time of the search, with four children present. The children were immediately placed in the care of their parents or guardians following the unexpected turn of events.

Past Legal Troubles

Cameron Christmas is no stranger to the law. His past is riddled with drug-related offenses, and he has a history of non-compliance with court diversion programs. Jessica Cooper hasn’t been immune to legal issues either. She has previously been involved in cases including hindering prosecution, although those charges were later dropped. The link between their past and the present situation raises concerns about the vetting process in child care facilities.

Day Care’s Noncompliance Issues

Records show that The Little Peoples LFCC 2, licensed for up to 12 children, has had its share of noncompliance issues. It was cited for multiple violations during its last inspection. The investigation into the child care facility’s activities is ongoing, and both Christmas and Cooper are currently detained with bail set. As the wheels of justice turn, the community awaits answers on how such a situation could have occurred at a place meant to be a safe haven for children.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

