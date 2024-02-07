'Del Mar Rapist' Denied Parole: A Resounding Affirmation of Justice

In San Diego, notorious criminal Robert Dean Rustad, infamously known as the 'Del Mar Rapist', was unequivocally denied parole in a recent hearing. Rustad, now aged 49, was found guilty for a series of savage rapes carried out between the years 1992 and 1996. His modus operandi involved breaking into homes in the serene community of Del Mar, where he assaulted seven women.

A History of Violence

In 1997, Rustad was handed a monumental sentence of 326 years-to-life in prison. He had pleaded guilty to a staggering 36 criminal counts, with many of his victims being threatened at knifepoint and restrained. His actions were pronounced as distinctly sadistic, owing to his relentless pursuit of a perceived girlfriend-type relationship with his victims.

Parole Denied, Justice Served

Despite having his parole denied in 2020 for a period of five years, Rustad was successful in filing a Petition to Advance, which resulted in an earlier review of his parole status. The hearing was a highly charged affair, with two of Rustad's victims present. The parole officials, after careful evaluation, concluded that Rustad should not be considered for parole for another three years.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan was resolute in her statement. She underscored that Rustad remains deceitful about his motivations for the crimes and continues to pose a grave threat to society. Pointing out his consistent inability to accept the full breadth of his actions, she emphasized that his potential release would endanger community safety.