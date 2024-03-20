DeKalb County Grand Jury Indicts Three for Gang Activity, Weapons Charges in PDE Case

In a significant crackdown on gang-related activities in Georgia, a grand jury in DeKalb County has indicted Darius Scott, Corey Dumas, and Jamerson McCammey on several charges. The trio is accused of affiliations with the criminal street gang PDE, also known as Paradise East or Paper Drugs Extortion, highlighting a concerted effort by law enforcement to dismantle gang operations that threaten community safety.

Unveiling the Network of Crime

The investigation, spearheaded by the Atlanta Police Department and supported by Georgia's Office of the Attorney General, exposes the depth of PDE's involvement in drug and weapon violations. Attorney General Chris Carr emphasized the predatory nature of gangs like PDE on vulnerable communities, underscoring the state's commitment to eradicating such entities. This indictment marks a pivotal step in the ongoing battle against gang violence, with the recovery of firearms and narcotics already signaling the initiative's impact.

Darius Scott, the oldest of the indicted individuals, faces multiple charges, including violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among others. His accomplices, Dumas and McCammey, are charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer, respectively, alongside their own counts of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Their involvement with PDE, an offshoot of the notorious Sex Money Murder Blood gang from New York City, indicates a concerning network of criminal activities extending beyond state lines.

Community Impact and Legal Implications

The case against Scott, Dumas, and McCammey not only sheds light on the operations of PDE but also signifies the broader societal implications of gang activities. The gang, which originated in the Bouldercrest Road area of DeKalb County and named after an apartment complex, has been linked to various criminal activities, including a disturbing case involving the trafficking of a woman with a developmental disability. The Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit's involvement in obtaining the indictment underscores the gravity of the charges and the state's resolve in prosecuting those responsible for perpetuating violence and exploitation within the community.

Looking Ahead: Strategies for Combatting Gang Violence

As the legal process unfolds, the indictment of these three individuals serves as a critical juncture in Georgia's fight against gang-related crime. The collaborative efforts of the Atlanta Police Department and the Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit exemplify a multi-faceted approach to dismantling criminal networks, emphasizing the importance of partnership and resource sharing in addressing complex societal issues. With ongoing investigations and a commitment to community safety, Georgia's law enforcement agencies continue to send a strong message to those involved in gang activities: violence and exploitation will not be tolerated.

The indictment of Scott, Dumas, and McCammey represents more than just a legal proceeding; it is a beacon of hope for communities plagued by gang violence. As efforts to combat such activities intensify, the case serves as a reminder of the challenges and complexities involved in eradicating criminal networks. Yet, it also highlights the resilience and dedication of those working to ensure safety and justice for all Georgians, offering a glimpse into a future where communities can thrive free from the shadow of gang violence.