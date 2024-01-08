scape at Blenheim Courthouse: 26-Year-Old Jacobsen Flees Custody

In an audacious incident at the Blenheim courthouse on Monday afternoon, a 26-year-old man identified as Norton Jacobsen made a daring escape from custody.

Jacobsen, who was facing charges for shoplifting and unlawfully taking a motorcycle, fled the courtroom immediately after being informed of his remand in custody until his next appearance.

Swift Escape in Broad Daylight

Judge Richard Russell had barely finished pronouncing the decision when Jacobsen sprung into action.

He jumped over a barrier, sprinted through an unoccupied public gallery, and exited the courthouse around 4:30 pm. His sudden and unexpected move left the courtroom in a state of shock and chaos.

Chase Proves Futile

A court security officer and the police prosecutor immediately sprang to action in the wake of Jacobsen’s flight.

Despite their quick response, they failed to apprehend the escapee before he could leave the courthouse premises. Embarking on a chase, they were soon joined by two additional security officers.