Decrease in Murders, Yet Rising Insecurity: Jamaica Grapples with Crime Perception

In 2023, Jamaica witnessed a 7.8% decrease in murders compared to the previous year. Yet, a recent survey by Market Research Services Limited (MRSL), reveals that over half of the Jamaican participants feel less safe now than they did a decade ago. This sentiment of insecurity permeates despite the declining murder rates, leading to a dissonance between the actual crime situation and public perception.

Public Perception vs. Actual Crime Rates

The MRSL survey, financially supported by senior corporate executives of a publicly listed entity, was conducted between November 24 and December 7, 2023. The survey polled only registered voters aged 18 and older, with a margin of error of plus or minus three percent at a 95 percent confidence level. Out of 1,015 participants, 57% reported feeling less safe, 24% felt no difference, and 19% felt more secure. The preliminary figures from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) indicated that 1,393 murders occurred in 2023. This figure, although representing a decline, is the fourth-highest tally in the last decade.

Questioning the Reported Numbers

Security expert Robert Finzi-Smith questioned the JCF’s numbers, suggesting they might not accurately reflect the actual crime situation. He emphasized the spread of crime and the rise in multiple shootings as factors contributing to the public feeling of insecurity. Despite the decrease in the murder rate, the perception of safety has not improved significantly.

Industry Responses and Calls for Action

Metry Seaga, president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, acknowledged the positive aspect of the declining murder numbers. Simultaneously, Phillip Ramson of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce called for more action, beyond states of emergency. He suggested implementing social programs for youth as a proactive approach to address the root causes of criminal activity. Interestingly, the survey noted that older participants, particularly those between the ages of 35 and 65, and more women than men, expressed feeling less safe.

While the reported decrease in murders represents progress in combating crime, the public sentiment of insecurity underscores the need for comprehensive strategies to address not only the crime rate but also the perception of safety. More than mere numbers, the challenge lies in restoring the confidence of Jamaicans in their safety and security.