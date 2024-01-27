Decorator Escapes Jail After Stealing Watches from Duke of Westminster's Home

A decorator, Matthew Turner, narrowly missed imprisonment after stealing high-value watches from the Duke of Westminster's residence. The theft, committed during a renovation project, saw Turner making away with watches valued at over £30,000.

Crime in the Heart of Affluence

The Duke's stately home became the target of Turner, a decorator battling cocaine addiction. The stolen items included a Cartier London Tank JC wristwatch and a Breitling, both of substantial financial and sentimental value to the Duke. The crime was discovered when one of the watches surfaced for sale on an auction site.

A Suspended Sentence and Stolen Trust

Matthew Turner received a 20-month suspended jail term instead of immediate imprisonment. The court's judgment included mandates for Turner to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation. Turner was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation to the victim of a separate theft incident.

Impact Beyond Monetary Loss

While the financial loss was significant, the Duke of Westminster expressed the deeper emotional impact of the theft. The stolen items carried sentimental value, and the crime violated the Duke's trust in tradesmen. The two other defendants accused of handling stolen goods are pending trial.