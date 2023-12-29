en English
Crime

Deceptive Social Media Scheme Exploits Empathy for Real Estate Scam

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:13 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:53 am EST
Deceptive Social Media Scheme Exploits Empathy for Real Estate Scam

A recent investigation has unearthed a deceptive social media scheme that exploits human empathy to promote questionable real estate opportunities.

The scheme involves the use of dormant Facebook accounts, which are suddenly activated to circulate a fabricated story about a woman left in a coma after a brutal robbery and stabbing incident.

The posts, which are being propagated in Facebook buy and sell groups across the United States and Canada, even managed to penetrate the popular platform, TikTok.

Debunking the False Claims

Contrary to the claims in these posts, authorities in Augusta County, Virginia, assert that the story is a complete hoax. To add to the deception, the posts use a photograph from a 2016 car crash involving a 16-year-old girl named Taylor Carlton.

A reverse image search confirmed that the image was sourced from a Utah newspaper article about the unfortunate incident.

From Sympathy to Real Estate

Initially, these posts appeal to the public’s sympathy, asking for engagement to help identify the alleged victim.

However, once they generate sufficient engagement, the posts are edited to promote a rent-to-own real estate opportunity. The legitimacy of the associated real estate websites remains dubious at best.

The Federal Trade Commission has previously issued warnings about the potential risks of rent-to-own agreements, reinforcing the need for consumer vigilance.

Recurring Deceptive Practices

Interestingly, this is not the first time such misleading tactics have been identified on Facebook. AFP, the organization that conducted the investigation, had previously exposed a similar scheme carried out by a Zimbabwe-based network on the social media platform.

The utilization of such deceptive practices is considered a violation of AFP’s content use policy, and poses a significant risk to consumers.

As we step into the new year, the Better Business Bureau urges consumers to remain vigilant against such misleading social media advertisements, recognizing them as prevalent scams and cons.

Crime Social Issues United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

