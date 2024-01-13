en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Deceptive Rogue Trader Swindles Pensioner Couple in Leyland

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
Deceptive Rogue Trader Swindles Pensioner Couple in Leyland

In an appalling case of deception, a pensioner couple from Leyland fell victim to the unscrupulous tactics of a rogue trader, Kyle Stafford. The couple, one of whom is confined to a wheelchair, were conned more than £10,000 for a roofing job left unfinished and substandard. The predatory swindler took advantage of the couple’s vulnerability and charged them exorbitantly for a job that was worth merely the cost of the materials used.

Trapped in Deceit

The couple’s ordeal began when they sought out a quote for their roofing job on Bark.com, an online marketplace connecting customers with local professionals. The initial estimate quoted by Stafford was £6,800. However, as the work progressed, Stafford claimed additional work was needed, conveniently hiking the fee to over £10,000, which the couple paid upfront.

The Unraveling of a Scam

The couple’s suspicion was aroused when they overheard workers referring to Stafford as ‘Charlie’. Their doubts grew as the work progressed, with the quality of the roofing job far from satisfactory. Despite charging an extra £4,000 to allegedly strengthen the joists, a later inspection by a surveyor revealed that the joists were original and not in need of replacement.

Judgment Day

The case eventually landed in Preston Crown Court where the judge condemned Stafford’s actions as ‘utterly outrageous and dishonest’. Stafford pleaded guilty to unfair trading. At the time of his fraudulent activity, Stafford was grappling with a cocaine addiction. Post conviction, he has repaid the couple, subtracting the cost of the tiles. The judge handed down a sentence of four months in prison, suspended for 12 months. In addition, Stafford has been ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days, along with £500 in costs.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
26 seconds ago
Jogger Bitten by Dog in Manchester: Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Owner
On December 8, 2023, the tranquil hustle of Manchester’s City Road was disrupted by an unusual incident. Near the Cornbrook medical center, a jogger’s routine run became an unfortunate encounter with a dog, resulting in minor injuries. The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has since initiated an investigation into the incident. Manhunt for Dog’s Owner Following
Jogger Bitten by Dog in Manchester: Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Owner
San Ignacio Construction Worker Vanishes After Border Crossing
30 mins ago
San Ignacio Construction Worker Vanishes After Border Crossing
Second Murder of 2024 Shakes Malta: Colombian Woman Found Dead in Sliema
42 mins ago
Second Murder of 2024 Shakes Malta: Colombian Woman Found Dead in Sliema
US Police Shootings in 2023: A Year in Review
11 mins ago
US Police Shootings in 2023: A Year in Review
Cambodia Cracks Down on Fake High School Certificates in Health Sector Exams
15 mins ago
Cambodia Cracks Down on Fake High School Certificates in Health Sector Exams
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
22 mins ago
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal's Kathrine Kuhl Loaned to Everton: A Strategic Move for Player Development
38 seconds
Arsenal's Kathrine Kuhl Loaned to Everton: A Strategic Move for Player Development
Brother's Love: Neal Smith's 60-mile Walk from Denbigh to Old Trafford for Late Brother and Charity
57 seconds
Brother's Love: Neal Smith's 60-mile Walk from Denbigh to Old Trafford for Late Brother and Charity
Education Minister Debunks Mahama's Critique of WASSCE Results
4 mins
Education Minister Debunks Mahama's Critique of WASSCE Results
Dorset Councillor Reprimanded for Mimicking Senior Officer's Accent
5 mins
Dorset Councillor Reprimanded for Mimicking Senior Officer's Accent
Ghana Politics: Fifi Kwetey Advises Mahama to Leave Bawumia to the NDC
6 mins
Ghana Politics: Fifi Kwetey Advises Mahama to Leave Bawumia to the NDC
North Korean Defector Turned South Korean Advisor: The Remarkable Journey of Park Choong-kwon
6 mins
North Korean Defector Turned South Korean Advisor: The Remarkable Journey of Park Choong-kwon
Emergence of the Covid JN.1 Variant: What We Know So Far
7 mins
Emergence of the Covid JN.1 Variant: What We Know So Far
Football's Hall of Fame Coaches Bid Farewell Amidst Sport's Evolution
8 mins
Football's Hall of Fame Coaches Bid Farewell Amidst Sport's Evolution
Boost Your Bone Health: No Gym Required
12 mins
Boost Your Bone Health: No Gym Required
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app