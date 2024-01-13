Deceptive Rogue Trader Swindles Pensioner Couple in Leyland

In an appalling case of deception, a pensioner couple from Leyland fell victim to the unscrupulous tactics of a rogue trader, Kyle Stafford. The couple, one of whom is confined to a wheelchair, were conned more than £10,000 for a roofing job left unfinished and substandard. The predatory swindler took advantage of the couple’s vulnerability and charged them exorbitantly for a job that was worth merely the cost of the materials used.

Trapped in Deceit

The couple’s ordeal began when they sought out a quote for their roofing job on Bark.com, an online marketplace connecting customers with local professionals. The initial estimate quoted by Stafford was £6,800. However, as the work progressed, Stafford claimed additional work was needed, conveniently hiking the fee to over £10,000, which the couple paid upfront.

The Unraveling of a Scam

The couple’s suspicion was aroused when they overheard workers referring to Stafford as ‘Charlie’. Their doubts grew as the work progressed, with the quality of the roofing job far from satisfactory. Despite charging an extra £4,000 to allegedly strengthen the joists, a later inspection by a surveyor revealed that the joists were original and not in need of replacement.

Judgment Day

The case eventually landed in Preston Crown Court where the judge condemned Stafford’s actions as ‘utterly outrageous and dishonest’. Stafford pleaded guilty to unfair trading. At the time of his fraudulent activity, Stafford was grappling with a cocaine addiction. Post conviction, he has repaid the couple, subtracting the cost of the tiles. The judge handed down a sentence of four months in prison, suspended for 12 months. In addition, Stafford has been ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days, along with £500 in costs.