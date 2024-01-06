Decatur Man Nicholas A. Alexander Faces New Burglary Charge: A Deep Dive into the Case

In a chain of events that has seized the attention of Bloomington, Nicholas A. Alexander, a 37-year-old from Decatur, finds himself entangled in a web of charges, including a fresh burglary allegation. This accusation is linked to an incident where Alexander is suspected of pilfering car keys from the Carlock Auto Servicenter.

Evidence Presented against Alexander

Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt brought forward evidence that comprises security camera footage. The visuals reportedly demonstrate that on December 17, Alexander drove a stolen vehicle to the service center. He is seen taking car keys from behind the counter, and he was subsequently discovered by state police in a vehicle off Interstate 55 near the Market Street exit in Bloomington.

Alexander’s Defense and the Court’s Stance

Alexander’s defense had previously argued that he was merely a passenger in the vehicle that ran out of gas. They claimed he had moved to the driver’s seat while waiting for a friend to return with fuel. However, Fitt countered this claim by reporting that Alexander had admitted to taking the keys in Carlock.

In light of the evidence and Alexander’s admission, the judge denied his pretrial release. The state’s detention petition was approved, considering the high likelihood of him circumventing prosecution. Alexander, who also has other pending criminal cases in multiple counties, appeared in court for arraignments and is scheduled to have his next court date on February 1.

Prevailing Problem of Repeat Offenders

This case echoes the situation involving another Decatur resident, Nathan McClure. Despite previous burglary charges in 2015 and 2017, McClure was released under the new Pretrial Fairness Act. Linked to 14 burglary charges in 2023, causing over $110,000 in damages, McClure’s case has prompted the Decatur Police Chief and State’s Attorney to call for policy changes at the state level. This plea aims to prevent repeat offenders from being released back into the community, a problem that seems to be steadily intensifying.