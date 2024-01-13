en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Decades-Old Murder of 5-Year-Old Solved: Parents Arrested

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Decades-Old Murder of 5-Year-Old Solved: Parents Arrested

In a historic breakthrough, the mystery shrouding the 1989 murder of a 5-year-old boy, Justin Turner, from South Carolina, has finally been unraveled. At the heart of this revelation are Justin’s father, Victor Lee Turner, and stepmother, Megan Turner, whose arrest and subsequent charge for their son’s murder has brought a chilling conclusion to a case that had lain cold for nearly 35 years.

Tragic Discovery Marks the Beginning

The young boy’s life was brutally cut short, his body discovered strangled and sexually assaulted, hidden inside a cabinet in the family’s camper. A wave of sympathy washed over the public as Victor Lee Turner broke down on a TV news broadcast, claiming he had found his son’s lifeless body. Despite the initial investigation, the case remained unsolved, the perpetrators of the heinous crime walking free.

Forensic Advancements Unearth Damning Evidence

It was only with the advent of recent scientific and forensic advancements that the seemingly impenetrable case saw the light of day. The pivotal evidence was a ligature found in the Turners’ residence, suspected to be the murder weapon. It matched marks on Justin’s body and was linked to microscopic fibers consistent with his shirt collar. This evidence was the lynchpin that tipped the scales, leading to the arrest of the couple.

Charges and Reactions

Now standing accused of murder, the Turners face the prospect of life imprisonment if convicted. During a virtual court appearance, Justin’s cousin, Amy Parsons, condemned the alleged actions of Victor and Megan Turner. Parsons expressed that the couple did not deserve freedom after what they had done to Justin. Sheriff Duane Lewis reflected on the life Justin could have had, underscoring the tragedy of the case and applauding the efforts of Justin’s family in keeping the investigation alive.

The case, a haunting reminder of a young life snuffed out too soon, has shed light on the relentless pursuit of justice, no matter how much time has elapsed. It is a testament to the power of scientific advancements and the determination of law enforcement agencies, ensuring that no crime remains hidden in the shadows of time.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Ecuador in Chaos as Gang Leaders Vanish, Sparking Unprecedented Violence
Ecuador is currently in the throes of chaos, triggered by the baffling disappearance of two notorious gang leaders. The unfolding crisis has given rise to prison riots, abductions of police officers, and a brazen attack on a television station. The violence has escalated to a degree that has left the streets deserted, schools closed, and
Ecuador in Chaos as Gang Leaders Vanish, Sparking Unprecedented Violence
Cebu Policeman Arrested for Robbery: A Betrayal of Trust Unveiled
15 mins ago
Cebu Policeman Arrested for Robbery: A Betrayal of Trust Unveiled
Startup CEO Arrested for Travelling with Deceased Son's Body Amid Custody Battle
15 mins ago
Startup CEO Arrested for Travelling with Deceased Son's Body Amid Custody Battle
CTD Nabs Punjab's Most Wanted Car Lifter in Karachi; Foils Terrorist Plot
5 mins ago
CTD Nabs Punjab's Most Wanted Car Lifter in Karachi; Foils Terrorist Plot
Swift Response: Man Arrested Over Series of Snatch-and-Grab Thefts in Fgura
13 mins ago
Swift Response: Man Arrested Over Series of Snatch-and-Grab Thefts in Fgura
Murder Charge Following Extradition: Saqib Khan Faces Accusation of Killing Anselam Senaj
13 mins ago
Murder Charge Following Extradition: Saqib Khan Faces Accusation of Killing Anselam Senaj
Latest Headlines
World News
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
30 seconds
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
2 mins
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
4 mins
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
5 mins
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
6 mins
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
7 mins
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
8 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
9 mins
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app