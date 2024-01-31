Decades-Old Murder Mystery Resolved Through DNA Technology: A Westminster Cold Case

In a remarkable application of technology, the Westminster Police Department has announced the resolution of a 48-year-old murder case involving Teree Becker, whose life was brutally cut short on December 6, 1975. Becker had been reported missing on December 4, after setting out to visit her jailed boyfriend via hitchhiking. Tragically, her body was later found in Westminster, Colorado, with a medical examination revealing rape and asphyxiation as the cause of her death.

Technological Advancements Breathe New Life into Cold Case

Despite rigorous initial inquiries, Becker's case remained a mystery for decades. A breakthrough came in 2003 when progress in DNA analysis allowed the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to extract DNA from the existing evidence. While the extracted DNA was dutifully entered into a database, it failed to provide an immediate lead, once again leaving investigators at a standstill.

A Link Emerges: Connecting Cold Cases Across State Lines

In an unexpected twist, a decade later, in 2013, a DNA match linked Becker's case to a 1991 cold case in Las Vegas. This connection strongly suggested a single perpetrator behind both heinous crimes. To further unravel the criminal tapestry, investigators turned to Genetic Genealogy, a cutting-edge tool that has revolutionized crime-solving by combining DNA analysis with genealogical and historical records.

Unmasking the Perpetrator: Thomas Martin Elliott

This investigative approach led to the identification of Thomas Martin Elliott as the primary suspect. Elliott, a man with a known criminal record, had died in 1991. To corroborate the findings, his body was exhumed in October 2023, and a DNA comparison was conducted. The confirmation arrived in December, unequivocally proving Elliott's responsibility for both murders.

Elliott, it emerged, had a history of incarceration for various crimes, including a burglary preceding Becker's death and a crime against a child following his release. His life ended in suicide on October 30, 1991, and he was subsequently buried in a veterans' cemetery.

The resolution of Becker's case is a testament to the power of technological advancements in bringing closure to long-standing mysteries. However, it also casts a spotlight on the nine other cold cases that remain unsolved in Westminster, reminding us of the relentless pursuit of justice that lies ahead.