Crime

Decades-Old Murder Case Cracked: Parents Charged in Son’s Death

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Decades-Old Murder Case Cracked: Parents Charged in Son’s Death

In a momentous turn of events after an agonizing 34-year wait, Victor Lee Turner, 69, and his wife Megan R. Turner, 63, have been charged with the murder of their 5-year-old son, Justin Turner. This comes after a significant scientific breakthrough traced microscopic fibers on the boy’s shirt to a ligature found at the Turners’ residence, a fact that remained hidden for over three decades.

A Case Shrouded in Mystery

The body of little Justin was discovered in March 1989, concealed within a cabinet in a camper on the Turner family property. The crime scene, as depicted then, appeared staged, leading to immediate suspicions against the couple. However, the lack of substantial evidence left the case unresolved for years. Megan Turner was initially indicted, but the charges were later dropped, leaving room for possible re-filing if more evidence surfaced.

An Unsettling Behavior

The Turners’ behavior, since the inception of the case, has been perceived as unsettling. Their accounts were fraught with inconsistencies, and they were known to fabricate stories, further raising investigators’ suspicions. Despite being read their rights upon their recent arrest, the couple opted for silence during their transportation to jail, where they are being held without bail.

Unresolved Grief and a Cry for Justice

The charges against the Turners have brought a glimmer of hope to family members who have been grappling with the loss of Justin and the unresolved questions surrounding his death. Amy Parsons, the deceased’s cousin who was only 8 years old at the time of the incident, expressed her long-held grief and yearning for justice at a news conference where the arrests were announced.

While the arrest of the Turners brings some level of closure to the grieving family, it also opens an old wound filled with painful memories. As the couple awaits their date with the circuit court judge within the next 30 days, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for justice to finally be served in this tragic case.

0
Crime United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

