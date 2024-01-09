Decades-Old Cold Cases Linked to Deceased Virginia Fisherman

The Virginia State Police, in a major breakthrough, have posthumously identified Alan W. Wilmer Sr., a local fisherman who passed away in 2017, as the suspect in three cold-case homicides dating back to the 1980s. This poignant revelation has brought a new ray of hope to the families of the victims, who have been waiting for over three decades for justice.

Unraveling the Colonial Parkway Murders

Wilmer has been linked to two homicides known as part of the infamous ‘Colonial Parkway Murders’, a series of unsolved killings that startled southeastern Virginia in the late 80s. The fisherman is suspected in the 1987 murders of David Knobling and Robin Edwards, as well as the 1989 murder of Teresa Lynn Spaw Howell. These connections to Wilmer were established after meticulous examination of DNA evidence obtained after his death.

A Breakthrough, But Not a Conclusion

While this discovery marks significant progress in these cold cases, law enforcement officials have been quick to clarify that there is currently no forensic or physical evidence linking the Isle of Wight County homicides to the other double murders in the Colonial Parkway series. This does not, however, rule out the potential involvement of Wilmer in the remaining cases. Investigations are ongoing, with the police actively following leads and exploring all possible connections.

Seeking Public Assistance

In an effort to reconstruct Wilmer’s movements and potential encounters during his lifetime, the police are seeking information from the public. This appeal is particularly directed towards those who may have known Wilmer, in hopes that their insights could shed further light on these cases and possibly reveal connections to the unresolved murders in the series.

The families of the victims, while experiencing mixed emotions of relief and lingering sadness, have expressed their gratitude for the progress made in the cases. As the investigations continue, they, along with the rest of the community, hope for further breakthroughs that will finally bring closure to these decades-long mysteries.