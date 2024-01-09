en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Decades-Old Cold Cases Linked to Deceased Virginia Fisherman

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Decades-Old Cold Cases Linked to Deceased Virginia Fisherman

The Virginia State Police, in a major breakthrough, have posthumously identified Alan W. Wilmer Sr., a local fisherman who passed away in 2017, as the suspect in three cold-case homicides dating back to the 1980s. This poignant revelation has brought a new ray of hope to the families of the victims, who have been waiting for over three decades for justice.

Unraveling the Colonial Parkway Murders

Wilmer has been linked to two homicides known as part of the infamous ‘Colonial Parkway Murders’, a series of unsolved killings that startled southeastern Virginia in the late 80s. The fisherman is suspected in the 1987 murders of David Knobling and Robin Edwards, as well as the 1989 murder of Teresa Lynn Spaw Howell. These connections to Wilmer were established after meticulous examination of DNA evidence obtained after his death.

A Breakthrough, But Not a Conclusion

While this discovery marks significant progress in these cold cases, law enforcement officials have been quick to clarify that there is currently no forensic or physical evidence linking the Isle of Wight County homicides to the other double murders in the Colonial Parkway series. This does not, however, rule out the potential involvement of Wilmer in the remaining cases. Investigations are ongoing, with the police actively following leads and exploring all possible connections.

Seeking Public Assistance

In an effort to reconstruct Wilmer’s movements and potential encounters during his lifetime, the police are seeking information from the public. This appeal is particularly directed towards those who may have known Wilmer, in hopes that their insights could shed further light on these cases and possibly reveal connections to the unresolved murders in the series.

The families of the victims, while experiencing mixed emotions of relief and lingering sadness, have expressed their gratitude for the progress made in the cases. As the investigations continue, they, along with the rest of the community, hope for further breakthroughs that will finally bring closure to these decades-long mysteries.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
San Rafael Woman Detained for Alleged Matricide: Investigation Underway
In a chilling incident that has left San Rafael rattled, a woman named Tonantzyn Oris Beltran, 28, was apprehended under the suspicion of fatally stabbing her mother. The San Rafael Police were summoned to an apartment complex in the Terra Linda district following reports of a quarrel and a potential stabbing scenario. A scene straight
San Rafael Woman Detained for Alleged Matricide: Investigation Underway
Ex-Air Force Agent Harrod Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Molestation
15 mins ago
Ex-Air Force Agent Harrod Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Molestation
Mumbai Man Arrested for Murdering Bank Manager Girlfriend in Navi Mumbai Hotel
17 mins ago
Mumbai Man Arrested for Murdering Bank Manager Girlfriend in Navi Mumbai Hotel
Public Appeal Launched by Durham Police to Locate Wanted Man
8 mins ago
Public Appeal Launched by Durham Police to Locate Wanted Man
54-Year Sentence for West Midlands Robbery Gang: A Reign of Terror Ends
10 mins ago
54-Year Sentence for West Midlands Robbery Gang: A Reign of Terror Ends
Woodstock Shed Fire Reveals Unfortunate Victim: Investigation Underway
12 mins ago
Woodstock Shed Fire Reveals Unfortunate Victim: Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish Government Ponders Pardon Scheme Amid Post Office Horizon Scandal
12 seconds
Scottish Government Ponders Pardon Scheme Amid Post Office Horizon Scandal
Jacksonville Jaguars Undertake Major Overhaul of Defensive Coaching Staff
26 seconds
Jacksonville Jaguars Undertake Major Overhaul of Defensive Coaching Staff
Marcelo Visits Riyadh, Praises Real Madrid and Bellingham Ahead of Spanish Super Cup
48 seconds
Marcelo Visits Riyadh, Praises Real Madrid and Bellingham Ahead of Spanish Super Cup
Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Encounter and Other Global News
1 min
Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Encounter and Other Global News
Jena Powell, Ohio State Legislator, Not Seeking Reelection Amid Legislative Controversies
3 mins
Jena Powell, Ohio State Legislator, Not Seeking Reelection Amid Legislative Controversies
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France's U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign
3 mins
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France's U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign
Annual Reds Caravan 2024: A Celebration of Baseball Across Reds Country
3 mins
Annual Reds Caravan 2024: A Celebration of Baseball Across Reds Country
House Republicans Call for Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden
4 mins
House Republicans Call for Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden
Pedro Pascal's Unwavering Resilience: Injury to Recovery Amidst Career Heights
5 mins
Pedro Pascal's Unwavering Resilience: Injury to Recovery Amidst Career Heights
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
52 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app