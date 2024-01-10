en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Decades-Long Mystery Resolved: Missing Woman’s Car Found in Miami Canal

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
Decades-Long Mystery Resolved: Missing Woman’s Car Found in Miami Canal

A Cold Case Thawed

Miami’s canals, often seen as scenic waterways, have unveiled a narrative of long-held secrets and silent witnesses. On January 5, 2024, members of the volunteer dive team, Sunshine State Sonar, uncovered a car submerged in 32 feet of water, its contours masked by vegetation. Within the car, human remains were discovered, believed to be those of Maureen Therese Sherman, a woman who vanished without a trace in 1985.

Disappearance of Maureen Therese Sherman

Almost four decades ago, Sherman, then 47, was last seen leaving her home. The red Plymouth Reliant K Station wagon she drove that day was the same one found in the canal. Sherman had expressed intentions of ending her life, and it is believed she may have driven her car into the canal. The car, discovered with all windows closed, lay silent and undisturbed, concealing its somber passenger until it was found by the volunteer divers.

A Collaborative Effort

The discovery of Sherman’s car was part of a cooperative venture with Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer organization committed to finding missing persons. The tireless efforts of these volunteer divers have led to a series of recent successes, including the finding of a car with three unidentified bodies in a mall pond and a woman believed to be Sandra Lemire, who had been missing since 2012, in a retention pond.

These discoveries shed light on the unsung heroes committed to resolving cold cases and providing closure to the families of the missing. Their dedication underscores the importance of relentless pursuit in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, reminding us that every story deserves its ending, no matter how long it takes to reveal.

0
Crime United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
36 seconds ago
Fatal Police Standoff in Nowra: Man Killed in Clinic Shooting
In an unsettling event on a Wednesday afternoon on the New South Wales South Coast, a standoff with police tragically ended in a fatal shooting. The incident unfolded outside a medical clinic on Junction Street in Nowra, escalating into a fatal confrontation that claimed the life of a 34-year-old man. A Standoff with Police Police
Fatal Police Standoff in Nowra: Man Killed in Clinic Shooting
Trial Begins for Samire Lymani in Alleged Murder of Spouse Aurélie Vaquier
5 mins ago
Trial Begins for Samire Lymani in Alleged Murder of Spouse Aurélie Vaquier
Domestic Altercation at NAIA Terminal 1 Leads to Arrest
7 mins ago
Domestic Altercation at NAIA Terminal 1 Leads to Arrest
Severe Alcoholic Sentenced for Violent Assaults: A Case Study on Substance Abuse
45 seconds ago
Severe Alcoholic Sentenced for Violent Assaults: A Case Study on Substance Abuse
Prime Accused in 2010 Kerala Palm Chopping Case Arrested after 13 Years
50 seconds ago
Prime Accused in 2010 Kerala Palm Chopping Case Arrested after 13 Years
Molotov Attack Targets Beruas MP's Residence; Amanah Condemns Violence
3 mins ago
Molotov Attack Targets Beruas MP's Residence; Amanah Condemns Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting
46 seconds
Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting
AFL Player Joel Smith Tests Positive for Cocaine, Faces Two-Year Suspension
1 min
AFL Player Joel Smith Tests Positive for Cocaine, Faces Two-Year Suspension
Assailant Stabs South Korean Opposition Leader in Bid to Thwart Presidency
2 mins
Assailant Stabs South Korean Opposition Leader in Bid to Thwart Presidency
Pegula Triumphs Over Pera in Adelaide International: A Spectacle of Resilience
2 mins
Pegula Triumphs Over Pera in Adelaide International: A Spectacle of Resilience
Maharashtra Politics on Edge: CM Shinde Strategizes Ahead of Sena vs Sena Verdict
3 mins
Maharashtra Politics on Edge: CM Shinde Strategizes Ahead of Sena vs Sena Verdict
Dream11 Joins Hands with SA20 2024 as Official Fantasy Sports Partner
3 mins
Dream11 Joins Hands with SA20 2024 as Official Fantasy Sports Partner
Daviess County High School Triumphs Over Breckinridge County in Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Daviess County High School Triumphs Over Breckinridge County in Basketball Showdown
Molotov Attack Targets Beruas MP's Residence; Amanah Condemns Violence
3 mins
Molotov Attack Targets Beruas MP's Residence; Amanah Condemns Violence
High School Basketball Roundup: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
4 mins
High School Basketball Roundup: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
38 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app