Crime

Decades-Long Manhunt Ends: Surat Police Apprehend Murder Suspect After 21 Years

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:43 am EST
A saga spanning two decades reached its culmination as the Preventive Crime Branch (PCB) of Surat Police apprehended a long-elusive murder suspect, Mohammed Umar alias Amar Abdul Rasheed Ansari. The dramatic arrest took place in the Wasseypur area of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, following a meticulously planned undercover operation.

Undercover Operation

PCB operatives successfully posed as tempo drivers for an intense seven-day period, immersing themselves in the local milieu. Their unyielding commitment to their roles allowed them to remain undetected and ultimately led to the capture of Ansari.

Confession and Details of the Crime

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed his role in the brutal killing of Dayashankar Shivcharan Gupta in May 2003. Ansari admitted he committed the heinous act in collaboration with an accomplice, Mehraj Ali alias Miraj alias Raju Jabbar Ali Rehmani, following a dispute. In a chilling revelation, Ansari disclosed that they burned the victim’s face after the murder to prevent identification before making their escape.

A Larger Initiative: Tracking Fugitives

This arrest is not an isolated incident but part of a larger initiative led by senior officer Ajay Kumar Tomar. The initiative focuses on analyzing data and tracking fugitives, shedding light on the PCB’s tireless efforts to achieve justice. In the year 2023 alone, the PCB has succeeded in arresting 22 long-term fugitives, including 16 murder suspects, demonstrating the effectiveness of their relentless pursuit.

Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

