Decade-Old Capias Warrant Leads to Arrest: A Reminder of the Unyielding Pursuit of Justice

Almost a decade after a credit card fraud and auto burglary incident, Austin C. Schoppe, a 29-year-old from Marietta, found himself in handcuffs. The Tupelo police arrested him on January 27 based on a capias warrant dating back to 2015. The past has a way of catching up, and for Schoppe, the wait for justice was a long one. The incident leading to his arrest unfolded on a summer day, August 4, 2014, on Highland Circle in Tupelo.

Sinister Deeds Unearthed

Schoppe, alongside a co-defendant, is alleged to have broken into vehicles, stealing credit cards among other items. In an audacious act that followed, they used the stolen credit card to make purchases exceeding $265. These illicit activities form the basis of the charges leveled against Schoppe: credit card fraud and accessory to auto burglary.

The Long Arm of the Law

Despite the passage of years, the Tupelo police remained steadfast in their pursuit. The 2015 capias warrant served to Schoppe attests to the longevity of legal warrants and the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served. Currently, Schoppe is being held without bond at the Lee County Jail, a condition stipulated in the capias.

Unraveling the Threads of Justice

This case serves as a stark reminder that though the wheels of justice may turn slowly, they do not stop. Schoppe's arrest underscores the enduring nature of legal processes and the continued pursuit of justice, even in long-standing criminal cases. As he remains in custody, providing a Fulton address, the next chapter in this saga awaits. The reported arrest is not just about Schoppe, but a message to all: no matter how long it takes, the law will catch up.