Crime

Decade-Long Mystery Resolved: Florida Mother Sandra Lemire’s Body Found Near Disney World

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Decade-Long Mystery Resolved: Florida Mother Sandra Lemire’s Body Found Near Disney World

Over a decade after her disappearance, the body of Florida mother Sandra Lemire has been discovered in a pond near Disney World in Kissimmee, Florida. Alongside the remains, the van she was last seen driving was also found, painting a chilling image of the last moments of a woman known for her reliability and warmth. This discovery, made on New Year’s Eve by Sunshine State Sonar, a volunteer search team, brings a mixture of closure and grief to her family.

Sandra’s Disappearance and Subsequent Search

Sandra Lemire vanished on May 8, 2012, after leaving her grandmother’s home to meet a man from an online dating service. Despite arriving in Kissimmee and promising to call before returning home, she never did. The absence of a woman who was known for her consistency raised alarm bells. Adding to the family’s concern, Sandra, who was 47 at the time of her disappearance, was diabetic and without her insulin.

The man she met on that fateful day has been ruled out as a suspect by the police. The search for Sandra was exhaustive, with Sunshine State Sonar involved in the search for 17 months, searching 63 different bodies of water around Orlando.

The Discovery and Reaction

The discovery of Sandra’s body and her vehicle submerged in a retention pond off State Road 417 at the World Drive exit brought a long and painful search to an end. Investigators believe Lemire may have suffered a diabetic seizure and crashed, but the exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined. The Florida Highway Patrol is currently conducting the traffic crash investigation.

Reacting to the news, her son, Timothy Lemire, expressed a mixture of relief for the closure and grief over unanswered questions regarding Sandra’s final moments. The Orlando police confirmed the recovery of a vehicle, but have not officially identified the body as Sandra’s.

Sunshine State Sonar: Heroes Amidst Tragedy

Amidst the tragic news, the role of Sunshine State Sonar, the volunteer civilian dive group, shines bright. Their dedication and persistence have helped bring an end to a decade of uncertainty for the Lemire family. The group has located the remains of seven missing people since its inception in January 2022. This discovery underscores the importance of organizations like Sunshine State Sonar in assisting law enforcement and providing closure to grieving families.

Crime United States
