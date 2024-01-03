Decade-Long Cold Case Progresses: Eric Hodges Arrested for 2011 Murder of Delbert Wilder

In a monumental advancement in a decade-long unsolved murder case, Nevada County authorities have apprehended 47-year-old Eric Hodges of Nevada City, charging him in relation to the 2011 killing of Delbert Wilder, a 63-year-old Grass Valley father and Army veteran. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the cold case, offering a glimmer of closure for Wilder’s bereaved family.

Long-Awaited Justice for Wilder

Delbert Wilder, found dead on his property on November 15, 2011, was the victim of a ruthless shooting at his doorstep. Despite continuous efforts by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the case remained unsolved for over a decade, leaving Wilder’s family in a prolonged quest for justice.

‘Murderer Among Us’: A Community’s Pursuit of Truth

In a bid to reignite the investigation, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office turned to the community for assistance. They released a docuseries titled ‘Murderer Among Us’, which included a comprehensive episode on Wilder’s case. This episode was launched twelve years after the tragic incident, spurring renewed public interest and investigative momentum.

A Warrant, An Arrest, & A Step Toward Closure

The revitalized investigation bore fruit when new evidence was collected by the detectives, leading to a turning point in the cold case. In late December, the evidence was presented to the district attorney, which culminated in the issuance of a murder warrant for Eric Hodges. Hodges was subsequently apprehended and currently remains in custody at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility, denied the possibility of bail.

This breakthrough not only signifies progress in Wilder’s case but also serves as a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice by law enforcement agencies and the power of community involvement. While this development does not erase the pain of loss, it provides Wilder’s family with a sense of resolution, knowing that the alleged perpetrator is behind bars.