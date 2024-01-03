Death Toll Rises to Five in Manipur Firing; Investigation Underway

The serene locality of Lilong Chingjao in Manipur, India, witnessed a grim start to 2024, with the death toll from a firing incident on January 1st escalating to five. The latest casualty, a 37-year-old, succumbed to his injuries at Raj Medicity in Imphal, adding to the four initial deaths, and leaving a wound in the heart of the community.

Casualties and the Unfolding Crisis

The deceased included Makakmayum Sirajuddin (50), Md Azad Khan (40), Daulat (33), Md Hussain (22), and Moulana Abdul Rajut Laiyenmayum (37), all prominent residents of Lilong. The violence ensued when the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), a group known for its militancy, went to apprehend an alleged drug dealer, Md Hassan, at his residence in Lilong Chingjao. The confrontation spiraled into a skirmish leading to four deaths and 14 injuries initially.

Government Response and Measures

In response to the crisis, the Manipur government reached an agreement with the Joint Action Committee against the mass killing. The settlement includes an offering of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of the deceased. Furthermore, financial assistance and medical expenses coverage for the injured have been assured. These measures reflect the government’s commitment to mitigate the aftermath of the incident and to reassure the affected families.

Investigation and Accountability

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Md Riyajuddin Shah, SDPO of Yairipok Police Station, has been formed to investigate the incident. The team is expected to submit twice-daily updates to the superintendent of police of Thoubal district, a move that underlines the urgency and significance attached to the case. While the RPF admits to the incident as a skirmish, the findings of the SIT will be crucial in determining the course of justice.

As the Lilong community navigates its path towards healing, the incident serves as a grim reminder of the unrest lurking beneath the surface, fueled by illegal drug trade and militancy. The hope is that the investigation will shed light on the truth, and justice will be served to those who have suffered.