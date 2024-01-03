en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Death Toll Rises to Five in Manipur Firing; Investigation Underway

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Death Toll Rises to Five in Manipur Firing; Investigation Underway

The serene locality of Lilong Chingjao in Manipur, India, witnessed a grim start to 2024, with the death toll from a firing incident on January 1st escalating to five. The latest casualty, a 37-year-old, succumbed to his injuries at Raj Medicity in Imphal, adding to the four initial deaths, and leaving a wound in the heart of the community.

Casualties and the Unfolding Crisis

The deceased included Makakmayum Sirajuddin (50), Md Azad Khan (40), Daulat (33), Md Hussain (22), and Moulana Abdul Rajut Laiyenmayum (37), all prominent residents of Lilong. The violence ensued when the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), a group known for its militancy, went to apprehend an alleged drug dealer, Md Hassan, at his residence in Lilong Chingjao. The confrontation spiraled into a skirmish leading to four deaths and 14 injuries initially.

Government Response and Measures

In response to the crisis, the Manipur government reached an agreement with the Joint Action Committee against the mass killing. The settlement includes an offering of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of the deceased. Furthermore, financial assistance and medical expenses coverage for the injured have been assured. These measures reflect the government’s commitment to mitigate the aftermath of the incident and to reassure the affected families.

Investigation and Accountability

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Md Riyajuddin Shah, SDPO of Yairipok Police Station, has been formed to investigate the incident. The team is expected to submit twice-daily updates to the superintendent of police of Thoubal district, a move that underlines the urgency and significance attached to the case. While the RPF admits to the incident as a skirmish, the findings of the SIT will be crucial in determining the course of justice.

As the Lilong community navigates its path towards healing, the incident serves as a grim reminder of the unrest lurking beneath the surface, fueled by illegal drug trade and militancy. The hope is that the investigation will shed light on the truth, and justice will be served to those who have suffered.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
37 seconds ago
Rising Copper Value Fuels Increase in Thefts Nationwide
The dark underbelly of the recycling industry reveals an alarming rise in copper thefts, a trend that seems to be growing due to the increasing value of this recyclable material. Criminals are targeting copper from varied sources, including construction sites, power lines, and even air conditioning units. This rise in copper theft not only results
Rising Copper Value Fuels Increase in Thefts Nationwide
Naga Students' Federation Denounces Hijacking Incident, Calls for Swift Justice
4 mins ago
Naga Students' Federation Denounces Hijacking Incident, Calls for Swift Justice
New Year's Day Burglary in North Belfast Sparks Police Investigation and Public Appeal
5 mins ago
New Year's Day Burglary in North Belfast Sparks Police Investigation and Public Appeal
Series of Daring Break-Ins Target Food Businesses in Portland and South Portland
2 mins ago
Series of Daring Break-Ins Target Food Businesses in Portland and South Portland
Belfast Man Denied Bail Over Christmas Burglary Incident
2 mins ago
Belfast Man Denied Bail Over Christmas Burglary Incident
Arrest Made in Dianne Sturdivant Davis Murder Case, Investigations Continue
4 mins ago
Arrest Made in Dianne Sturdivant Davis Murder Case, Investigations Continue
Latest Headlines
World News
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
1 min
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
1 min
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
1 min
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
2 mins
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
2 mins
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
2 mins
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
3 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
3 mins
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
4 mins
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
32 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
34 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
43 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
44 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
53 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
56 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app