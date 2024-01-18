Death Sentence for Trio in High-Profile Kidnapping and Murder Case

In a landmark judgment that has sent shockwaves through Port Harcourt, Rivers State, a High Court has sentenced three men to death for the kidnapping and subsequent murder of Chief Abbot Ogbobula in June 2017.

The convicted individuals, identified as Boma Thompson, Emelike Mathias, and Daniel Thankgod, were found guilty of a four-count charge which included conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping, conspiracy to murder, and murder.

Chief Abbot Ogbobula was abducted from Ahoada, Rivers State, and taken to Manikin Bush in the Degema LGA where he met his untimely death at the hands of his captors.

His body was initially buried in a shallow grave, but was later exhumed by the police during the course of their investigation. The case had a profound impact on the local community, highlighting the urgent need for improved security measures.